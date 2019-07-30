Fluidic Analytics’ game-changing protein analysis technology wins SLAS new product award

Fluidic Analytics Ltd, a pioneer in protein analysis and the company behind in-solution diffusional sizing, has received a prestigious new product award at the recent SLAS Europe Conference for its Fluidity One-W instrument - launching later this year. The award is the latest in a string of recognition for the company’s game-changing microfluidic diffusional sizing (MDS) technology, including a spot in the Top 10 Innovations from The Scientist in 2018.

Fluidic Analytics’ Fluidity One-W instrument is uniquely able to assess on-target protein interactions in solution, even in crude biological backgrounds such as cell lysates or blood plasma. This allows researchers to attain detailed analyses of proteins in near-native states and in natural environments – enabling earlier, more accurate analysis of targets for faster decision making. Fluidic Analytics has made this possible with its proprietary diffusional sizing technology, based on the well-understood relationship between size and diffusion rate, yielding absolute size measurements. The measurements provided by the Fluidity One-W confirm the identity of complexes which allow scientists to control for off-target binding and false positive measurements, delivering zero ambiguity for the utmost confidence in results.

These unique abilities combined with high sensitivity are enabling researchers to study challenging proteins that traditionally prove problematic for other systems, including membrane proteins, multi-protein complexes and intrinsically disordered proteins. An excellent example of this was recently presented by Professor Sara Linse of Lund University during the FEBS/EMBO Women in Science Award Lecture at the FEBS 2019 conference.

The lecture discussed soon-to-be-published research on the mechanism of amyloid ß aggregation and the role of inhibitors. Amyloid ß is a key molecule of interest in Alzheimer’s disease and is notoriously difficult to study—sometimes referred to as the ‘peptide from hell’—however Professor Linse discussed how Fluidic Analytics’ diffusional sizing technology was able to provide the team with confident analysis where other platforms struggled.

This research, when published later this year, will join a growing number of publications featuring Fluidic Analytics’ diffusional sizing instruments covering protein-lipid interactions, oligomerization, aggregation and difficult-to-study protein interactions.

Andrew Lynn, Chief Executive Officer at Fluidic Analytics commented: