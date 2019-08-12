Bedfont included in the European Business Awards' ‘Ones to Watch’ list for 2nd year in a row

Family med-tech business, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., has made the ‘Ones to Watch’ list published by the European Business Awards, one of world’s largest and longest running business competitions. For the 2nd year running, Bedfont has made the cut for the list of businesses across Europe which are chosen for demonstrating exceptional achievements and reflecting the program’s core values of innovation, success and ethics.

Bedfont, based in Kent, has specialized in the design and manufacture of innovative breath analysis devices for over 40 years. Their exhaled breath monitors offer patients and healthcare professionals quick, easy and non-invasive methods of medicine. Their products include the Smokerlyzer range for smoking cessation, the ToxCO which screens for CO poisoning, the NObreath FeNO monitor for the diagnosis and management of asthma, and the Gastrolyzer range for helping to detect gastrointestinal disorders and food intolerances.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, said:

The companies chosen as ‘Ones to Watch’ are the most inspirational, successful and dynamic in Europe. The talent and tenacity at the heart of these businesses creates jobs and drives Europe’s prosperity. This ‘Ones to Watch’ list of excellence is a benchmark of success for the rest of the European business community.”

Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont, commented: