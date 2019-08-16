New global partnership to offer complete aseptic vial handling solutions

SP Scientific (Warminster, PA, USA) announces the signing of a new partnership agreement with Lab-i-DOSiTECNO Pharma Technologies (Barcelona, Spain) enabling both companies to offer complete aseptic vial and syringe fill-finish lines lines for Injectable, Ophthalmic & Oral Products in Liquid and Powder Form.

New global partnership to offer complete aseptic vial handling solutions

This new global partnership brings together best in class freeze drying and vial washing/sterilizing technologies from  SP Scientific with the advanced and comprehensive vial and syringe filling capabilities of Lab-i-DOSiTECNO.

Oriol Casòliva, CEO of Lab-i-DOSiTECNO commented:

The geographic synergies of SP Scientific and Lab-iDosiTECNO working together will enable us to provide outstanding local support throughout North America and Europe, significantly broadening the reach of both partners”.

Brian Larkin, CEO of SP Scientific added:

In addition, for those who prefer to work with a single supplier for full lines, this new partnership enables us to provide and support these customers with top quality, highly productive aseptic fill-finish line solutions".

Biopharmaceutical products are often frozen and then thawed, freeze-dried to be rehydrated when needed, or encapsulated in liquid form without being touched by the atmosphere.  The container that holds the medicine during transportation through a variety of global climates, and how it is filled, is therefore critical to product integrity.  SP Scientific, in partnership with Lab-i-DOSiTECNO, now leads the way in the development and manufacture of complete aseptic vial fill-finish lines offering the broadest lyophilization range available today covering cycle development, stability, pilot and clinical batch production, through to full aseptic manufacturing and commercial production batches.

Source:

SP Scientific

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    SP Scientific. (2019, August 16). New global partnership to offer complete aseptic vial handling solutions. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 16, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190816/New-global-partnership-to-offer-complete-aseptic-vial-handling-solutions.aspx.

  • MLA

    SP Scientific. "New global partnership to offer complete aseptic vial handling solutions". News-Medical. 16 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190816/New-global-partnership-to-offer-complete-aseptic-vial-handling-solutions.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    SP Scientific. "New global partnership to offer complete aseptic vial handling solutions". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190816/New-global-partnership-to-offer-complete-aseptic-vial-handling-solutions.aspx. (accessed August 16, 2019).

  • Harvard

    SP Scientific. 2019. New global partnership to offer complete aseptic vial handling solutions. News-Medical, viewed 16 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190816/New-global-partnership-to-offer-complete-aseptic-vial-handling-solutions.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Using LyoSpeed technology to avoid residual solvent when drying HPLC fractions
SP Scientific introduces new microsite dedicated to its Line of Sight approach
Monitoring Routine Pharmaceutical Freeze Drying with Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy
SP Scientific's new series of advanced freeze dryers offer fully aseptic operation
SP Scientific introduces new cold trap for protecting vacuum pumps, equipment from corrosive vapors
SP Scientific introduces new system for controlled rate freezing of biological materials
Genevac Series 3 HT Centrifugal Evaporator enables effective removal of DMSO from stored samples
New natural product fractions library to advance drug discovery efforts

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

More Content from SP Scientific

See all content from SP Scientific
You might also like... ×
SP Scientific's Lyostat5 freeze drying microscope generates key formulation-specific data