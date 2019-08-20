Abcam collaborates with Visikol to develop new tools for improved tissue clearing and 3D imaging

Abcam, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, and Visikol, a contract research organization focused on advancing drug discovery, have announced a collaboration to develop new reagents and kits for improved tissue clearing and 3D imaging.

Tissue clearing methods, which are essential to get a better view of complex structures such as the brain and nervous system, have advanced the understanding of neuroscience. These methods are also being rapidly adopted into the drug discovery and safety toxicology fields, where it’s vitally important to characterize 3D cell culture models in their entirety.

Dr. Tom Villani, Chief Scientific Officer, Visikol, commented:

Despite being an established technique, challenges such as antibody optimisation and labelling remain as tissue clearing requires the combination of several highly complex disciplines. This collaboration addresses the industry need for improved tools to undertake rapid tissue clearing and 3D imaging that generates high-quality data.”

Michael Chipchase, Senior Product Manager, Kits and Assays, Abcam, commented: