Abcam collaborates with Visikol to develop new tools for improved tissue clearing and 3D imaging

Abcam, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, and Visikol, a contract research organization focused on advancing drug discovery, have announced a collaboration to develop new reagents and kits for improved tissue clearing and 3D imaging.

Tissue clearing methods, which are essential to get a better view of complex structures such as the brain and nervous system, have advanced the understanding of neuroscience. These methods are also being rapidly adopted into the drug discovery and safety toxicology fields, where it’s vitally important to characterize 3D cell culture models in their entirety.

Dr. Tom Villani, Chief Scientific Officer, Visikol, commented:

Despite being an established technique, challenges such as antibody optimisation and labelling remain as tissue clearing requires the combination of several highly complex disciplines. This collaboration addresses the industry need for improved tools to undertake rapid tissue clearing and 3D imaging that generates high-quality data.”

Michael Chipchase, Senior Product Manager, Kits and Assays, Abcam, commented:

Collaboration with industry partners is part of Abcam’s strategy to provide scientists with the tools they need. By combining our expertise in antibody development and validation with Visikol’s expertise in tissue clearing, we can advance understanding of important biological processes to support the future development of critical diagnostics and therapeutics.”

Source:

Abcam

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Abcam. (2019, August 20). Abcam collaborates with Visikol to develop new tools for improved tissue clearing and 3D imaging. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 20, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190820/Abcam-collaborates-with-Visikol-to-develop-new-tools-for-improved-tissue-clearing-and-3D-imaging.aspx.

  • MLA

    Abcam. "Abcam collaborates with Visikol to develop new tools for improved tissue clearing and 3D imaging". News-Medical. 20 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190820/Abcam-collaborates-with-Visikol-to-develop-new-tools-for-improved-tissue-clearing-and-3D-imaging.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Abcam. "Abcam collaborates with Visikol to develop new tools for improved tissue clearing and 3D imaging". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190820/Abcam-collaborates-with-Visikol-to-develop-new-tools-for-improved-tissue-clearing-and-3D-imaging.aspx. (accessed August 20, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Abcam. 2019. Abcam collaborates with Visikol to develop new tools for improved tissue clearing and 3D imaging. News-Medical, viewed 20 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190820/Abcam-collaborates-with-Visikol-to-develop-new-tools-for-improved-tissue-clearing-and-3D-imaging.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Dr Michael Weiner announced winner of CiteAb’s 2019 Lifetime achievement award
Using Multiplex Assays to Discover Biomarkers for Parkinson’s Disease
Multicolor Immunohistochemistry (IHC): Going Beyond a Single Color
Abcam acquires Calico Biolabs to expand custom services capabilities
NanoString and Abcam enter commercial partnership to provide expanded menu of antibodies for GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler
Abcam collaborates with Loulou Foundation to discover new research tools for CDKL5 deficiency disorder

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

More Content from Abcam

See all content from Abcam
You might also like... ×
New tissue clearing kits and reagents for faster, accurate 3D imaging