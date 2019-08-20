NanoString and Abcam enter commercial partnership to provide expanded menu of antibodies for GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler

NanoString Technologies, Inc., a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced a commercial agreement with Abcam plc, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, for the manufacture and sale of antibodies specifically for use with NanoString’s new GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP).

Researchers using our GeoMx DSP platform often want to customize their analysis. We have partnered with Abcam to facilitate access to their broad portfolio of high quality, validated antibodies to augment our off-the-shelf GeoMx Protein Panels. Abcam’s proven track record of antibody quality and performance was a key consideration in ensuring the success of our customer’s spatial profiling research.”

Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString

Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam will leverage its collection of over 6,000 recombinant monoclonal antibodies, validated for use with IHC in either fresh frozen or formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples, to create bespoke antibody content for NanoString’s GeoMx DSP platform. This will enable GeoMx DSP users to more rapidly dissect and explore cellular interactions at a local level and facilitate discovery of novel biology.

We are excited to be partnering with NanoString to support the GeoMx DSP users’ ground-breaking research. Our recombinant monoclonal antibodies help ensure robust and quantitative spatial protein analysis of even the most challenging samples and may ultimately accelerate vital biomarker discoveries.”

John Baker, SVP of Product Portfolio and Innovation at Abcam

Abcam will manufacture and sell GeoMx-formatted antibodies through its catalog and website directly to GeoMx DSP users.

