How the FluidFM ADD-ON brings even more “Bio” into BioAFMs

Would you like to unlock unique biological applications for your AFM? Are you interested in single-cell experiments? Then FluidFM might be the right technology to help you with your research.

Fluidic Force Microscopy – making scientific impact

Fluidic Force Microscopy (FluidFM) technology is a unique combination of microfluidics and atomic force microscopy. Each patented hollow FluidFM probe (i.e. cantilever) type unlocks a wealth of new applications for AFM users. Since its invention in 2009, FluidFM has gained the reputation of enablingunprecedented single cell biology and biophysical experiments.

The scientific appeal of FluidFM is underlined by already more than 60 publications with an impressive average impact factor above 8.

Thanks to a rapidly growing user base with systems being placed at the moment in more than 70 laboratories around the globe, we expect even more breakthroughs by the FluidFM community soon.

An important reason for this rapid user growth has been our selected partnerships with the three major BioAFM manufacturers, Bruker, JPK and Nanosurf.

Image 1: AFM partners of Cytosurge - bringing FluidFM to the AFM community.

Now what exactly does FluidFM offer to an AFM user?

FluidFM - Go beyond AFM imaging

For BioAFM users, FluidFM unlocks many exciting applications beyond imaging; ranging from single cell gene editing, to much faster mechanical measurements such as single cell force spectroscopy (SCFS), through to direct printing of sub-micron feature patterns.

Image 2: FluidFM enables biological research with AFMs - injecting material into adherent cells.

While it is not uncommon that new FluidFM users develop their unique application, popular FluidFM applications include:

Adhesion of single cells

Adhesion of single bacteria

Colloidal spectroscopy

Nano-printing

Nano-injection

Nano-extraction

Single cell isolation (pick and place)

Image 3: DAPI printed on DNA coated glass

Recent FluidFM highlights

FluidFM allows my team to efficiently capture adhesive forces of microbial pathogens and screen for new anti-adhesion molecules. I believe that FluidFM has the potential to shed much light onto anti-microbial strategies.” Prof. Yves Dufrene, UC Louvain, Belgium

FluidFM allows creative and unique AFM research, which results often in high impact publications; here is a selection of three publication highlights just from the past few months:

Yet how can FluidFM be added to your AFM system?

The FluidFM ADD-ON – tailored to your AFM

Image 5: FluidFM probes - easy to use and tailored to each specific system. The FluidFM chip comes pre-glued to a FluidFM adapter that is tailored to a specific AFM. The FluidFM adapter features an integrated liquid reservoir and pneumatic connections.

A functional FluidFM probe needs a liquid reservoir, pneumatic connections and micrometer precise mounting. For this reason, we developed the FluidFM ADD-ON solutions in cooperation with the AFM manufacturers. This allowed us to carefully consider the geometrical and physical requirements of both the FluidFM parts as well as the AFM system.

This results in a unique FluidFM probe holder design for selected AFMs and tailored FluidFM probes, accompanied by the state-of-the-art FluidFM microfluidics control system.

Image 4: FluidFM ADD-ON system

FluidFM ADD-ON solutions are already available for the following AFM families:

Bruker BioScope Resolve

JPK NanoWizard, CellHesion and ForceRobot families

Nanosurf FlexAFM and CoreAFM families

If you are interested to learn more about how you could add FluidFM to your existing AFM, we look forward to hearing from you: