Findings show how humans have shaped dogs’ brains

Dog brain structure varies across breeds and is correlated with specific behaviors, according to new research published in JNeurosci. These findings show how, by selectively breeding for certain behaviors, humans have shaped the brains of their best friends.

Findings show how humans have shaped dogs’ brains

Related Stories

Over several hundred years, humans have selectively bred dogs to express specific physical and behavioral characteristics. Erin Hecht and colleagues investigated the effects of this selective pressure on brain structure by analyzing magnetic resonance imaging scans of 33 dog breeds. The research team observed wide variation in brain structure that was not simply related to body size or head shape.

The team then examined the areas of the brain with the most variation across breeds. This generated maps of six brain networks, with proposed functions varying from social bonding to movement, that were each associated with at least one behavioral characteristic. The variation in behaviors across breeds was correlated with anatomical variation in the six brain networks.

Studying the neuroanatomical variation in dogs offers a unique opportunity to study the evolutionary relationship between brain structure and behavior.

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Hecht, E.E. et al. (2019) Significant neuroanatomical variation among domestic dog breeds. Journal of Neuroscience. doi.org/10.1523/JNEUROSCI.0303-19.2019.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Society for Neuroscience. (2019, September 03). Findings show how humans have shaped dogs’ brains. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 03, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190903/Findings-show-how-humans-have-shaped-dogse28099-brains.aspx.

  • MLA

    Society for Neuroscience. "Findings show how humans have shaped dogs’ brains". News-Medical. 03 September 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190903/Findings-show-how-humans-have-shaped-dogse28099-brains.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Society for Neuroscience. "Findings show how humans have shaped dogs’ brains". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190903/Findings-show-how-humans-have-shaped-dogse28099-brains.aspx. (accessed September 03, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Society for Neuroscience. 2019. Findings show how humans have shaped dogs’ brains. News-Medical, viewed 03 September 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190903/Findings-show-how-humans-have-shaped-dogse28099-brains.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Blocking dopamine reduces drug seeking and taking behavior
Estrogen could be viable treatment option for Parkinson's patients
Deep brain stimulation impairs memory recall
Researchers investigate how deep space travel could affect the brain
Engaging educational videos correlated with similar brain activity across learners
Social and executive brain functions critical for effective communication
Study uses machine learning algorithms to classify word type based on brain activity
Negative memory hippocampal engrams could underlie cognitive symptoms of depression

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Antibody target implicated in neuropsychiatric symptoms of lupus discovered