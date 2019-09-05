AMSBIO offers high quality Heparan Sulfate antibodies for HSPG research

AMSBIO offers a comprehensive range of high quality Heparan Sulfate (HS) antibodies from F69-3G10, F58-10E4 and JM403 clones, which have been proven ideal for targeted binding of HS in Heparan Sulfate Proteoglycans (HSPG) research.

Heparan Sulfate is synthesized as the glycosaminoglycan (GAG) component of Heparan Sulfate Proteoglycans. It is expressed on the cell surface of virtually all cell types and basement membranes in mammals. It displays specific interactions with many biologically active proteins and, thus, is involved in many important biological processes.

Many researchers are interested in examining the dynamic distribution of HSPG in tissues and also analysing HS structures to elucidate the biological functions of HSPG. The non-immunogenic character of HS makes this type of antibody difficult to raise, so the few hybridoma-derived mouse anti-HS antibodies such as JM403, 10E4 and 3G10 are valuable tools for HS research. Using multiple HS antibodies that recognize subtle differences in HS patterning can be useful in applications such as flow cytometry allowing multiple cell types to be directly compared.

To assist researchers, AMSBIO has produced an 'Applications Guide for Heparan Sulfate Antibodies' that brings together a wide range of information including protocols, results and citations from customers working in this area. In addition, the guide provides an informative introduction to applications of JM403, 10E4 and 3G10 Heparan Sulfate antibodies, including use of the 10E4 and JM-403 clones together in ELISA to detect or measure HS.

