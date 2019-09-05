Radiometer showcases innovative point of care solutions at IBMS 2019

Radiometer Ltd, a leading provider of technologically-advanced solutions that simplify and automate all phases of acute care testing, will exhibit its innovative range of point of care solutions on stand 320 at the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) Congress 2019 on 23-25 September at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham, UK.

Radiometer is hosting a breakfast presentation entitled “Point of care testing - more than an (arterial) stab in the dark”, presented by Katy Heaney, POCT Lead, Consultant Biochemist at Frimley Park Hospital. Katy will discuss her personal experience of elevating the historical perception of blood gas analyzers from unreliable and inaccurate to reliable, multi-test analyzers producing high quality results. She will also review how, thanks to the addition of urea and creatinine to the ABL90 FLEX PLUS blood gas analyzer, some samples do not need to be sent to a laboratory.

Delegates wishing to attend this event (at a hotel close to the ICC), should email [email protected] to reserve their place.

Systems on the stand will include:

  • ABL90 FLEX PLUS blood gas analyzer, now with creatinine and urea
  • AQT90 FLEX immunoassay analyzer including sepsis biomarkers
  • ACQURE Data Management POC IT Solution
  • PICO Blood Samplers
Radiometer

