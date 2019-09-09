The PREDiCT: Tumor Models Boston Summit community unites again in 2019 – Event highlights

The PREDiCT preclinical oncology modeling community has been expanding for the past 7 years, helping translational and preclinical scientists arm cancer research through enhanced confidence in complex model utilization. Industry-led meetings such as PREDiCT: Tumor Models Boston (last held on July 14-16 in Boston) have supported the community by providing a focal point to share scientists and model developers’ trials and discoveries.

While model development takes time, we have come a long way since this community was established in 2017. Back then, scientists would raise an eyebrow to PDX models. Fast forward 7 years, this has become an integral approach during the preclinical study.” Anderson Clark, Director of Translational of In Vivo Pharmacology at EMD Serono R&D Institute; Chair, 7th Annual Tumor Models Boston Summit

Anderson’s closing remark not only is a testament for the progression and evolution of the field, but also to the adoption of Jackson Laboratory’s human PDX model for repository, which has helped preclinical scientists solve many issues.

However, the main question remains which model to choose, especially with the diversity of available models. The community must continue to collaborate, and meet regularly to discuss latest developments in order to make informed decisions. There is no one-size-fit-all approach, nor are there any golden standard to adhere to.

Over the course of 3-days, the Summit hosted inspiring and candid conversations among leading institutions, drug developers and expert providers proving the field has come a long way by covering:

- Assessing anti-tumor response and MoA thanks to humanized immune checkpoints preclinical models (genOway)

- Developing human target knock-in mouse models for IO drug discovery (Crown Bioscience)

Related Stories 7th Annual PREDiCT: Tumor Models Boston summit will help scientists to improve cancer research

- Using micro-ultrasound technology (Regeneron)

- Leveraging robust models to support translational challenges in predicting the value of emerging cancer immunotherapy (Takeda).

- Finding the right partners to optimize the start of your drug development program (workshop led by Shiva Kazerounian, Associate Director, In Vivo Pharmacology, BRG, LLC.)

- Recognizing the role of in-vitro multi-cell models to better understand tumor microenvironment (University of Virginia)

- Importance in immunotherapy development (Pharmatest)

Needless to say, many obstacles remain ahead of us. It is crucial to keep this open dialogue going within the preclinical community to search for the next best cancer therapy of patients. The increasingly refined 3D organoid and in vitro assays, CRIPSR/Cas based models and bioinformatics analysis will definitely improve researchers’ predictions of the molecule and targets, which in turn boost predictiveness and translatability of the molecule into clinic.

Launched in 2013, the PREDiCT Community has helped support the preclinical oncology industry to push its boundaries and further explore original solutions. Thanks to the involvement of a brilliant speaker faculty and a dedicated team who facilitate the sharing of valuable lessons learned and progress on projects, the Summit has remained a must-attend meeting for drug developers.

We’re looking forward to welcoming our members back next year! In the meantime, check our content library and stay up to date with PREDiCT news: https://ter.li/idrgc1

Upcoming PREDiCT events:

November 20-21, 2019: CDD for Biologics, Boston, USA

December 04-06, 2019: PREDiCT: Tumour Models London Summit, UK

January 23-24, 2019: PREDiCT: Tumor Models San Francisco Summit, USA