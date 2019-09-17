Testa Analytical offers optimized refractive index detectors for HPLC and GPC/SEC systems

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K is now offering optimized versions of its proprietary Differential Refractive Index (DRI) Detector under OEM contract to enhance the performance of both HPLC and GPC/SEC systems.

Carlo Dessy, Managing Director of Testa Analytical said:

Our compact DRI Detector and DRI Detector Kits offer a wide range of options in terms of Light Source, Electronics and Firmware solutions. This means it can be readily adapted to fit the requirements of any third party HPLC or GPC/SEC system. Our DRI detector will improve the accuracy and reliability of your Chromatography system when determining absolute concentration and total mass balance. Operating from room temperature up to 80 °C with an outstanding thermal stability, the DRI detector also offers unsurpassed baseline stability and fast setting. Its sensitivity makes it the perfect RI detector to integrate into modern GPC/SEC and HPLC systems and to achieve peak performance even in the most challenging applications."

He added "The flexibility of our detector design has put us in the position to supply OEM versions in a wide range of requirements including low flow rate (down to 300 µL/min) as well as more classical HPLC application such as detection of sugars. Beneficially we are able to offer these OEM Solutions starting at very low yearly volumes, which makes our DRI detector the perfect match also for company’s focusing on niche chromatography applications "