Debbie Gleeson wins prestigious BJN Award as “Pressure Care Nurse of the Year”

In a ceremony in London (UK) on March 10th, the 2017 BJN award went to Debbie Gleeson as "Pressure Care Nurse of the Year" for her pioneering work on Heel Pressure Ulcer Prevention at Whiston hospital by integrating Ultra-Low-Friction Bootees into Standard of care.

Parafricta® Ultra-Low-Friction Bootees™ aim to revolutionize Heel Pressure Ulcer management in hospitals and home care settings by resolving major issues: patient safety, nursing time and treatment costs, inventory and storage issues, patient psychological stress, and most importantly, none of the current systems are optimal for Heel Pressure Ulcer prevention.

