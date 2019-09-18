Effective prevention of heel ulcers by reducing friction and shear: Theory to practice

WCICT2017 Symposium Supported by Wednesday, 21 June 2017 11:15-12:15 – Manchester

Chairman – Dr Jerry Hutchinson, (Hutchinson WoundTech – former Director, Human Physiology and Innovation for ConvaTec)

The Biomechanical Influence of Static Friction and Shearing on Heel Tissue Damage

Professor Amit Gefen, (Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering of Tel Aviv University)

Clinical Manifestations of Friction and Shear Related Skin Breakdown. Resolution of Oedema and Inflammation Measured by Ultrasound on Heels Treated with Low Friction Fabric Bootees

Cathie Bree-Aslan, MSc RGN DipN (independent wound care consultant)

Five-year Clinical Experience of using Low Friction Fabric Bootees for Heel Pressure Injury Prevention

Debbie Gleeson, (Lead Nurse Tissue Viability, St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust)