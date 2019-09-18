Giving ulcers the bootee

SOCKS made of a fabric that’s as slippery as ice could help the NHS reduce its £1.4 billion bill for treating bedsores.

Parafricta bootees, right, guard against heel ulcers – often caused by constant rubbing of skin against bedsheets.

They are made of a smooth, nylon-type product with long, flat fibres that reduce friction. They were the idea of nurse Debbie Gleeson at St Helens and Knowsley NHS Trust in Merseyside, where they cut heel-pressure ulcers by 84 per cent, saving the trust £200,000.

