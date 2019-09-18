Nurse’s bootee brainwave saves the NHS £200,000

A nurse from Walton has saved the NHS £200,000 after she made special bootees that reduce pressure ulcers.

Debbie Gleeson, a specialist nurse at Whiston Hospital, came up with the ground-breaking idea in 2010.

Over a five-year period her brainwave bootees resulted in an 84% reduction in heel pressure ulcers.

“It’s been absolutely amazing”, said Ms Gleeson, who has been working at Whiston hospital for 17 years.

“We trialed it for six months and the improvement was so dramatic that we thought it was unethical to discontinue the trail.”

Ms Gleeson, who lives in Walton, won an award for her pioneering work at the 5th Congress of the World Union of Wound Healing Societies in Florence.

Her bootee invention came from the realization that pressure ulcers are caused by friction and shear, not pressure, as previously thought.

Made from Parafricta fabric, the bootees essentially eliminate friction on a patient’s skin.