Quanterix Simoa technology powers Multiple Sclerosis Research with more than 50 presentations at ECTRIMS 2019

Quanterix Corporation, a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced that its ultra-sensitive Simoa technology has been referenced in more than 50 new research studies to be presented at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS), from Sept. 11-13, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. The number of presentations leveraging Simoa increased by over 40 percent since last year’s event, demonstrating widespread adoption of Quanterix’ technology by leading researchers dedicated to advancing disease diagnosis and monitoring for Multiple Sclerosis. In addition to the growing number of abstracts and posters at ECTRIMS and other major international conferences, Quanterix’ Simoa technology has now been cited in over 600 peer-reviewed publications addressing many of the most challenging issues in research today.

The rapidly growing body of scientific research demonstrating Nf-L as a novel biomarker for MS continues to validate the potential of Nf-L for changing the way MS patients are diagnosed, treated and monitored. We’re proud to say our ultra-sensitive Simoa technology, coupled with the Nf-L antibodies we obtained through our acquisition of UmanDiagnostics, is powering innovative breakthroughs, which can someday impact the lives of millions of patients.”

Kevin Hrusovsky, CEO, President and Chairman of Quanterix

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, more than 2.3 million people are impacted by MS worldwide yet diagnosis is often inaccurate or delayed due to the lack of a single test to detect the condition. Over the past several years, however, the industry has witnessed mounting support for Nf-L as a reliable biomarker for MS prognosis and treatment monitoring, evidenced by the volume of scientific research validating its application for identifying neurogenerative conditions.

Quanterix welcomes all conference attendees to a networking cocktail reception on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5-8 p.m., CEST at the Radisson Strand Collection Hotel, Stockholm. Drs. Jens Kuhle and David Leppert, renowned researchers from the Department of Neurology at the University Hospital Basel, will be present to discuss their recently published, groundbreaking study in JAMA Neurology, which demonstrated the utility of Nf-L as an important disease progression marker in patients over a 12-year longitudinal study.

