Quanterix announces recipients of annual Accelerator Grant Program

Quanterix Corporation, a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced Shelli Kesler, Ph.D., and Ashley Henneghan, Ph.D., MSN, from the School of Nursing at the University of Texas at Austin, as the winners of its annual Accelerator Grant Program for their research proposal, “Neurodegenerative and Inflammatory Predictors of Cancer Related Cognitive Impairment in Breast Cancer Patients.” As recipients of the grant, Quanterix will award $50,000 toward the cost of their research in the company’s Accelerator Lab using Quanterix’ ultrasensitive Simoa technology.

The Accelerator Grant Program is designed to help facilitate breakthroughs in science and medicine, and this was the most competitive selection process we’ve seen with a higher-than-anticipated number of proposals from prominent organizations and institutions around the world focused on oncology research. We are proud to play a role in advancing the efforts of Drs. Kesler and Henneghan to prospectively evaluate predictive biomarkers of neurodegeneration, neurological injury and inflammation in relation to cognitive functioning and brain connectivity in a cohort of breast cancer survivors and healthy controls for the first time.”

Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Quanterix

Drs. Kesler and Henneghan are working to provide a way to evaluate neurotoxic effect of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients by measuring neuro biomarkers and inflammation markers to predict cognitive impairment due to chemotherapy. By analyzing proteins, adjustments to treatments can be made accordingly based on potential cognitive impairment.

Drs. Kesler and Henneghan have a long-term collaboration including funded projects involving peripheral biomarkers and cognitive-behavioral outcomes in patients with breast cancer. As a tenured Associate Professor in the School of Nursing, Dr. Kesler has expertise in cognitive neuroimaging research, which provides advanced statistical analysis of neuroimaging data with a focus on measures of functional and structural connectivity, including the application of graph theoretical analyses (connectomics) and machine learning. As an Assistant Professor, Dr. Henneghan has expertise in biomarkers associated with cancer-related cognitive impairment and has recently worked with the Accelerator Lab to run the Neuroplex-3 on samples from another study.

We are thrilled to receive the Accelerator grant, whose funds will aid our efforts in moving the science of cancer-related cognitive impairment forward by utilizing the latest technology for biomarker assessment. The ability to measure neurodegenerative biomarkers from peripheral blood is both cost effective and minimally invasive for our study participants. We are excited to incorporate these methods into our team’s research at UT Austin School of Nursing and hope to provide novel insights on the mechanisms of this adverse treatment effect.”

Dr. Henneghan, Assistant Professor

Related Stories

Quanterix’ state-of-the-art Accelerator Lab is a dedicated CLIA-certified laboratory environment for custom assay development and clinical sample testing. Staffed with a large team of scientists dedicated exclusively to Accelerator projects, to which grant recipients will also have access, the Lab offers some of the greatest ultra-sensitive assay development and instrument operation experiences available. Since its launch in 2014, the Lab has powered considerable advancements in disease detection and drug development, helping researchers obtain quick, robust data that would otherwise take more time and added resources.

“Drs. Kesler and Henneghan captivated our team with their proposal focused on neurodegeneration and cognitive functioning among breast cancer survivors,” continued Hrusovsky. “Their application is truly innovative and we look forward to watching as they conduct this groundbreaking research through the Accelerator Grant Program with the science of Simoa.”

Source:

Quanterix

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Quanterix. (2019, October 25). Quanterix announces recipients of annual Accelerator Grant Program. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 25, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191025/Quanterix-announces-recipients-of-annual-Accelerator-Grant-Program.aspx.

  • MLA

    Quanterix. "Quanterix announces recipients of annual Accelerator Grant Program". News-Medical. 25 October 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191025/Quanterix-announces-recipients-of-annual-Accelerator-Grant-Program.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Quanterix. "Quanterix announces recipients of annual Accelerator Grant Program". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191025/Quanterix-announces-recipients-of-annual-Accelerator-Grant-Program.aspx. (accessed October 25, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Quanterix. 2019. Quanterix announces recipients of annual Accelerator Grant Program. News-Medical, viewed 25 October 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191025/Quanterix-announces-recipients-of-annual-Accelerator-Grant-Program.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Quanterix expands headquarters to new, state-of-the-art facility in Billerica, Mass. as demand continues to grow for its disruptive Simoa platforms
Quanterix announces agreement to acquire UmanDiagnostics, world’s leading neurofilament light (Nf-l) antibody supplier
Quanterix announces proposed public offering of common stock
Quanterix announces $50,000 in grants to support promising oncology research
Quanterix Simoa technology powers Multiple Sclerosis Research with more than 50 presentations at ECTRIMS 2019
Quanterix prices public offering of common stock
Quanterix corporation releases operating results for second quarter 2019
Quanterix announces Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Powering Precision Health, as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award Winner in New England

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Quanterix

See all content from Quanterix
You might also like... ×
Quanterix Serum Nf-L assay powers key trial and study results presented at ECTRIMS 2019