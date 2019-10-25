Quanterix to release third quarter 2019 financial results and host conference call on november 6, 2019

Quanterix Corporation, a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced that it will release its financial results for third quarter 2019 after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m., ET to discuss Quanterix’ financial results and provide a business update. The call will be hosted by Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, Quanterix.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 686-9351 for domestic callers, or (612) 979-9890 for international callers. Please reference the following conference ID: 5798993. A live webcast will also be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8ijdbou. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website, http://www.quanterix.com, for one year following completion of the call.

