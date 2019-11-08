PromoCell now offers wide range of in vitro disease models for developing new therapies

PromoCell, a premier manufacturer of human primary cells and cell culture products, now offers cell disease models covering a wide range of diseases including diabetes type 1 and 2, respiratory diseases such as COPD and asthma, as well as cardiomyopathy disease. Relevant models enable experiments under physiologic conditions and are key for developing new therapies for chronic diseases. With its greater range of cell disease models, PromoCell once again underlines its role as a dedicated supporter of scientific research and innovation.

Large selection of donor cells with known disease status

“PromoCell now offers a large selection of donor cells with known disease status that are suitable for drug discovery and research applications,” says Daniel Spatz, CBO of PromoCell. These disease cell types can be cultured using PromoCell’s matching growth media to ensure optimal growth performance.

Our diseased cells feature the same specifications and undergo the same rigid quality control tests as their healthy counterparts from our human primary cell portfolio." Dr. Irma Boercsoek, COO of PromoCell

The tests include cell factors marker characterization, growth performance and morphology.

Developing and testing potential treatment approaches

A cell disease model is an in vitro culture of cells isolated from a tissue donor with a known disease condition. By studying cell disease models, researchers gain insights in how diseases develop and this also enables them to look for new molecular targets for specific therapies. In addition, cell disease models can be used for testing potential treatment approaches. With its comprehensive portfolio of products and services for human cell culture, PromoCell supports scientists worldwide in advancing research and developing safer drugs.