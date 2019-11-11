Abcam’s new engineered knockout cell lysates for reproducible proteomic studies

Abcam’s new engineered knockout cell lysates enable proteomic studies by providing researchers with “true negative” controls.

Abcam’s new engineered knockout cell lysates for reproducible proteomic studies
Abcam Human TOMM34 KO HeLa Cell Lysate Refrigerated and Frozen Shipping Systems

Related Stories

Acquiring reliable off-the-shelf knockout mouse models or cell lines that match specific experimental requirements can be challenging, and often need to be sourced directly from individual researchers or labs. Abcam’s newly-launched collection addresses this issue by providing access to over 2,800 diploid KO cell lysates, the largest selection currently available to researchers.

The lysates are useful for studies requiring loss-of-function phenotypes at the proteomic level as well as routine applications such as Western blotting and mass spectroscopy. They also can be used to support antibody and target validation. The use of diploid cells makes the lysates well suited to the more complex studies often carried out in cancer research.

Derived from commonly used immortalized cell lines, KO lysates have been engineered using CRISPR-Cas9 and are accompanied by Sanger sequencing and Western blotting validation data. Corresponding wild-type controls are also provided so that the biological impact of each KO lysate can easily be assessed within a consistent cellular background.

Abcam’s KO cell lysates deliver:

  • Access to thousands of CRISPR-Cas9-engineered KO cell lysates of interest, without needing to generate or purchase a KO cell line, saving on average 4–12 weeks’ work in the lab
  • Minimal preparation required
  • Diploid KO lysates derived from commonly used cell lines including HeLa, HEK293T, A549, HCT116, Hep G2 and MCF
Source:

Abcam

Posted in: Proteomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Abcam. (2019, November 11). Abcam’s new engineered knockout cell lysates for reproducible proteomic studies. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 11, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191111/Abcame28099s-new-engineered-knockout-cell-lysates-for-reproducible-proteomic-studies.aspx.

  • MLA

    Abcam. "Abcam’s new engineered knockout cell lysates for reproducible proteomic studies". News-Medical. 11 November 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191111/Abcame28099s-new-engineered-knockout-cell-lysates-for-reproducible-proteomic-studies.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Abcam. "Abcam’s new engineered knockout cell lysates for reproducible proteomic studies". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191111/Abcame28099s-new-engineered-knockout-cell-lysates-for-reproducible-proteomic-studies.aspx. (accessed November 11, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Abcam. 2019. Abcam’s new engineered knockout cell lysates for reproducible proteomic studies. News-Medical, viewed 11 November 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191111/Abcame28099s-new-engineered-knockout-cell-lysates-for-reproducible-proteomic-studies.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Abcam collaborates with Visikol to develop new tools for improved tissue clearing and 3D imaging
Abcam collaborates with Merck to produce anti-PD-L1 antibody clone
New tissue clearing kits and reagents for faster, accurate 3D imaging
Abcam Acquire Off-The-Shelf Diploid Library of Over 2,800 Knockout Cell Lines
Using Multiplex Assays to Discover Biomarkers for Parkinson’s Disease
Multicolor Immunohistochemistry (IHC): Going Beyond a Single Color
Abcam and Shuwen establish long-term collaborative strategic partnership for CDx kit development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

An interview with Dr Natarajan Ranganathan, key founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech Inc. about the use of probiotics for supporting healthy kidney function.

Can Probiotics Support Healthy Kidney Function?

More Content from Abcam

See all content from Abcam
You might also like... ×
Dr Michael Weiner announced winner of CiteAb’s 2019 Lifetime achievement award