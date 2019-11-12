Biogelx announces R&D and distribution collaboration with Regemat3D

Regemat3D and Biogelx announce R&D and distribution collaboration to offer complete bioprinting solutions for research institutes worldwide.

Regemat3D has been manufacturing bioprinting systems and regenerative medicine solutions from 2011. The company along with research collaborators is developing clinical and pre-clinical models from cartilage and skin regeneration to living tissues in over 20 countries. As part of the new collaboration agreement with Biogelx, Regemat3D will develop a new skin model as well as offering complete bioprinting solutions for customers.

We are excited to see future tissue models using Biogelx™-INKs. We believe that this strategic partnership will expand the distribution of our novel peptide-based bioink products to new and existing customers worldwide and provide Regemat3D with an extended platform to provide their customers a robust synthetic bioink for use with their very successful range of bioprinters.”

Sandy Bulloch, Director of Strategic Alliances, Biogelx

As a manufacturer of standard and personalized inkjet bioprinters and distributor of a wide range of bioink materials, Regemat3D are thrilled to add the first biomimetic synthetic bioink product range to the company’s portfolio.

Regemat 3D is always seeking out the best 3D bioprinting technologies solutions that the researchers need. We do believe that this new collaboration with Biogelx will open a new opportunity to offer something new and exciting for researchers to enjoy a true combination of consistency, reproducibility and value for money. The two brands together offer something new and exciting for researchers to enjoy a true combination of consistency, reproducibility and value for money. We’re thrilled to be working with Biogelx on this exciting opportunity.”

Manuel Figueruela, Regemat3D CEO

