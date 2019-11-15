SP Industries acquires assets of i-Dositecno

SP Industries, Inc. (“SP”), a leading designer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art laboratory equipment, pharmaceutical fill-finish manufacturing solutions, laboratory supplies and glassware, announced today that it has acquired the assets of privately held i-Dositecno. Located in Mataro, Spain, i-Dositecno is a global provider of complete sterile filling lines for pharmaceutical, cosmetic and ophthalmic applications.

i-Dositecno has a well-earned reputation for producing high quality, fill-finish equipment complemented by strong software engineering capabilities and innovative servicing and support. At SP we are continually focused on bringing value to our customer relationships and i-Dositecno’s current portfolio, engineering expertise and broad capabilities in liquid filling particularly for syringes and other cartridges in addition to vials, are a very strategic complement to our Hull and VirTis freeze dryers and PennTech aseptic vial processing lines.”

Larkin continued by saying:

As biological drug development and treatment protocols have become more specialized, we expect short-run aseptic liquid filling to continue to drive pharmaceutical growth. With the addition of i-Dositecno to our SP brand, we now join a very select group of manufacturers with the capability to provide full lines. And, while SP has traditionally had a stronger equipment footprint in the United States, i-Dositecno’s efforts and success have primarily been within Europe and Asia. These relationships, as well as the addition of a Spain location to our current UK manufacturing within Europe provide significant opportunity to better serve the world-wide market. Key manufacturing, engineering, sales and service personnel from i-Dositecno have joined the SP team to assure continuity in operations and service. Oriol Casoliva, founder and past CEO of i-Dositecno will join SP’s Executive Leadership Team and we look forward to benefiting from his vision and depth of knowledge in maximizing i-Dositecno and SP’s performance within the aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing space.”