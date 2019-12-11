Identifying the best reagent to transfect human embryonic stems cells

Historically the research group of Prof Tan Eng-King had used GeneIN, a transfection reagent specifically developed for stem cells which is now no longer available. Working with AMSBIO, Singapore General Hospital tested several reagents before electing to switch to GenePORTER® 2 to efficiently transfect their human embryonic stem cells.

Senior researcher - Dr Christine Chan Hui Shan commented:

Human embryonic stem cells are notoriously difficult-to-transfect primary cells. GenePORTER 2 enabled us to deliver our target genes into hESCs with an improved efficiency, compared to some other commercially available transfection reagents."

GenePORTER® 2 transfection reagent is a proprietary lipid formulation specifically designed to provide high transfection efficiencies in a broad range of mammalian cells. GenePORTER® 2 is especially effective in difficult-to-transfect cells, such as PC-12, macrophages, and primary cells. Developed using a high-throughput transfection assay that screens a large library of cationic lipids, the GenePORTER® 2 reagent was selected based on high transfection efficiency, low cytotoxicity, and exceptional stability. Additionally, because of its minimized interaction with serum components, the GenePORTER® 2 transfection reagent is ideal for transfection in serum containing media.

AMSBIO aims to help advance stem cell discovery by supplying research scientists with the necessary tools and reagents needed to work more efficiently and obtain reliable results faster. Stem cells, particularly human embryonic stem cells, are a notoriously labile cell type. Without careful attention, these cells tend to spontaneously differentiate and undergo genomic rearrangements in culture. Today, AMSBIO is able to offer researchers an unmatched range of high-performance stem-cell-optimized and -qualified growth media, sera, feeder cells, supplements, growth factors and assay kits.

