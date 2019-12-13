Testa Analytical launches Particle Explorer software suite for light scattering

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K. has launched the new Particle Explorer software suite for its popular BI-200SM light scattering goniometer system.

The new software suite has been designed to enable even occasional users to simply access the unmatched research grade performance and extensive operational versatility of the BI-200SM in one convenient user interface.

All Particle Explorer software modules are easily accessible and packed with a plethora of new and exciting features. The new software suite supports Multi-Angle DLS, simultaneous DLS and SLS measurement and a full range of calculation algorithms for this powerful technique. Best of all, Particle Explorer is available as an option for most existing BI-200SM system users with little or no hardware upgrade required.

The Bl-200SM goniometer system is a precision research grade instrument designed for exacting light scattering measurements. Based on a special turntable with precision ball bearings and stepping motor, the Bl-200SM's modular, automated design and quality construction guarantee precise measurements due to the wobble-free movement of the detector. As you would expect from a research grade system the BI-200SM can measure light scattering over a wide angular range (8° to 155° with 25 mm cells) and offers fine adjustment of measurement angles to 0.01° directly using a large, fine-control knob. Fine-screw vertical adjustment makes the center of rotation measurement easier when aligning cells. Precise repeatable data is ensured by automated heating and cooling of the sample cell using and standard external recirculating system. Field proven in hundreds of labs around the world the BI-200SM light scattering goniometer system is ideal for even the most demanding macromolecular studies and submicron particle sizing applications.