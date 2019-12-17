Abcam and SomaServe partner to commercialize novel cell delivery platform technology

Abcam plc, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, and SomaServe Ltd, a Pharma service and specialist reagent business exploiting PolyNautâ Technology, have announced a partnership to commercialize the cell delivery potential of the polymer-based ‘bionic’ nanoparticles, which can carry a range of payloads directly to live cells.

Dr Fran Crawford, CEO, SomaServe, commented:

Abcam’s reputation as an innovator in the field of biological reagents and dedicated global commercialization infrastructure, coupled with their transparent and collegiate partnership approach, made them the standout choice as our development and commercialization partner for the PolyNautâ Technology platform. We are excited to be working together to maximize the potential of our innovative delivery platform for research and diagnostic applications.”

Dr Cheri Walker, SVP Corporate Development, Abcam, added:

Investing in innovative ideas and platform technologies, and supporting these through to global commercialization, is a key element of our growth strategy. Our industry expertise and co-location in major technology hubs throughout the world, enables our partners to rapidly get their innovations into the hands of the global research community. Our objective is to partner, fund and commercialize early stage technologies which have the promise to improve and accelerate research. And ultimately to contribute to advancing the understanding of biology and cause of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health outcomes.”

Related Stories

The collaboration will initially focus on the development and global commercialization of a suite of CelLuminate dyes, specifically created to revolutionize live cell imaging by enabling cells to remain functional and viable for up to 14 days. This crucial reduction in toxicity gives users the ability to thoroughly probe and analyze their cells, enabling them to achieve deeper insights and advance their understanding.

Beyond improving and enhancing live cell imaging, the team will work together to expand the delivery and assay options of the platform, including optimizing its potential in combination with antibodies and other technologies. In addition to the commercial partnership, Abcam has invested in SomaServe’s seed round to help accelerate the development of an innovative market leading platform for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Source:

Abcam

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Abcam. (2019, December 17). Abcam and SomaServe partner to commercialize novel cell delivery platform technology. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 17, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191217/Abcam-and-SomaServe-partner-to-commercialize-novel-cell-delivery-platform-technology.aspx.

  • MLA

    Abcam. "Abcam and SomaServe partner to commercialize novel cell delivery platform technology". News-Medical. 17 December 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191217/Abcam-and-SomaServe-partner-to-commercialize-novel-cell-delivery-platform-technology.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Abcam. "Abcam and SomaServe partner to commercialize novel cell delivery platform technology". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191217/Abcam-and-SomaServe-partner-to-commercialize-novel-cell-delivery-platform-technology.aspx. (accessed December 17, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Abcam. 2019. Abcam and SomaServe partner to commercialize novel cell delivery platform technology. News-Medical, viewed 17 December 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20191217/Abcam-and-SomaServe-partner-to-commercialize-novel-cell-delivery-platform-technology.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Abcam’s new engineered knockout cell lysates for reproducible proteomic studies
Abcam and Shuwen establish long-term collaborative strategic partnership for CDx kit development
Abcam collaborates with Merck to produce anti-PD-L1 antibody clone
NanoString and Abcam enter commercial partnership to provide expanded menu of antibodies for GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler
Abcam acquires Calico Biolabs to expand custom services capabilities
Dr Michael Weiner announced winner of CiteAb’s 2019 Lifetime achievement award
Abcam Acquire Off-The-Shelf Diploid Library of Over 2,800 Knockout Cell Lines
Multicolor Immunohistochemistry (IHC): Going Beyond a Single Color

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Abcam

See all content from Abcam
You might also like... ×
New tissue clearing kits and reagents for faster, accurate 3D imaging