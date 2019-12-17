Abcam and SomaServe partner to commercialize novel cell delivery platform technology

Abcam plc, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, and SomaServe Ltd, a Pharma service and specialist reagent business exploiting PolyNautâ Technology, have announced a partnership to commercialize the cell delivery potential of the polymer-based ‘bionic’ nanoparticles, which can carry a range of payloads directly to live cells.

Dr Fran Crawford, CEO, SomaServe, commented:

Abcam’s reputation as an innovator in the field of biological reagents and dedicated global commercialization infrastructure, coupled with their transparent and collegiate partnership approach, made them the standout choice as our development and commercialization partner for the PolyNautâ Technology platform. We are excited to be working together to maximize the potential of our innovative delivery platform for research and diagnostic applications.”

Dr Cheri Walker, SVP Corporate Development, Abcam, added:

Investing in innovative ideas and platform technologies, and supporting these through to global commercialization, is a key element of our growth strategy. Our industry expertise and co-location in major technology hubs throughout the world, enables our partners to rapidly get their innovations into the hands of the global research community. Our objective is to partner, fund and commercialize early stage technologies which have the promise to improve and accelerate research. And ultimately to contribute to advancing the understanding of biology and cause of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health outcomes.”

The collaboration will initially focus on the development and global commercialization of a suite of CelLuminate dyes, specifically created to revolutionize live cell imaging by enabling cells to remain functional and viable for up to 14 days. This crucial reduction in toxicity gives users the ability to thoroughly probe and analyze their cells, enabling them to achieve deeper insights and advance their understanding.

Beyond improving and enhancing live cell imaging, the team will work together to expand the delivery and assay options of the platform, including optimizing its potential in combination with antibodies and other technologies. In addition to the commercial partnership, Abcam has invested in SomaServe’s seed round to help accelerate the development of an innovative market leading platform for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications.