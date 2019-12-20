Beyond H&E Staining: How Spatial Molecular Analysis Is Driving Biomarker Discovery

insights from industry Shannon Cornett Ph.D. Product Specialist for MALDI Imaging Bruker Daltonics

An interview with Shannon Cornett Ph.D., discussing the use of MALDI-guided spatial molecular analysis for biomarker discovery.

Why do scientists want to carry out spatial molecular analysis, particularly on diseased tissue?

The main reason that scientists are interested in spatial analysis is to understand more about the cellular origin of a disease. Minimally invasive tests that rely on samples such as blood, saliva and urine carry several advantages. However, the information that can be gathered from samples is downstream of the disease process. Any disease indicators that are present will be diluted by the presence of other contaminants.

H&E stain of lung adenocarcinoma. (Image Credit: David A. Litman/Shutterstock.com)

Mass spectrometry imaging allows people to go directly to the source and measure the molecular signatures directly at the cellular level. For the most part, commercial mass spectrometry imaging systems are only just approaching single-cell resolution.

Nevertheless, even at two and three cell resolutions, the data that scientists can extract is much more specific for a cell cluster, rather than being a diluted downstream measurement. This is one of the big reasons for looking directly at the cellular nature of the tissue.

How can spatially resolved data be used to discover new biomarkers for diseases such as cancer?

By measuring molecular fingerprints at the near cellular level, we can compare molecular fingerprints from adjacent cells and distant cells. For example, we can examine cancer cells across a biopsy and question whether all cancer cells are the same or different.

From here, we can investigate how this affects the clinical presentation of the patient. Histologically, two biopsies may present very similar characteristics, but molecularly, there can be several different phenotypes. This is something that we have seen repeatedly in the literature.

At the moment, the community is trying to build a library database of molecular fingerprints versus patient history. This should allow us to predict how rapidly a cancer is going to progress, so we can better inform the patient and treating clinicians.

We can also use spatial analysis to test if the cancer is going to respond to one treatment better than another. All this can be found based on molecular information, which has not been available in traditional histology.

What methods are we currently using to analyze molecular changes within tissues?

There are a couple of techniques that histologists use to analyze a tissue. The first is staining, which has been used as a diagnostic tool for over 100 years. This is where a pathologist looks at a sample under the microscope.

The scientist is looking for any differences in the morphology of the cells and organelles, which may indicate a disease. The problem is that, in many cases, the accuracy of those diagnoses and the agreement between pathologists on a single diagnosis can be quite poor.

A second approach, immunohistochemical staining, can also be used. This is where you stain a tissue for a known disease marker protein and make a decision based on the appearance of that stained image.

Unlike imaging mass spectrometry, immunohistochemical staining relies on a known target for the staining. Generally, there are relatively few recognized markers, but imaging mass spectrometry provides a molecular fingerprint of metabolites and lipids as well as proteins, with no prior knowledge. There is now a broad spectrum of endogenous compounds within tissues that we can obtain putative markers from.

How does MALDI Guided Imaging differ from these techniques, and what advantages does it offer for omics analyses?

MALDI-guided imaging is relatively new. With Bruker's new timsTOF fleX instrument, it is now much more readily usable, because the capabilities that you are looking for with the MALDI-guided is combined in one instrument.

If you look at clinical-based research for disease in the mass spectrometry area over the last 15 to20 years, 'omics' (proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics) based techniques have become more and more popular, where you take a biopsy or a series of clinical samples and analyze them by LC-MS.

Once you have the data from a cohort of samples, you can look for molecular differences and the changes that have occurred relative to the state of the original sample biopsy. Here, you take a piece of the tissue that has been removed from a patient, homogenize it, and analyze it by LC-MS, which is a solution-based technique.

One of the advantages of LC-MS is that it is an extraction technique and so you can get a large compliment of material extracted from the tissue. However, we now know that this technique is highly disadvantageous for homogeneous tissues such as cancers and neurological disorders.

When you homogenize the tissue, you are taking that heterogeneous network and extracting all the material into a single solution, so you lose any ability to trace a signal back to an originating cell.

Several pilot publications that have come out in the last year or so have looked at combining LC-MS analyses with MALDI imaging, or imaging mass spectrometry. With the introduction of the timsTOF fleX, we recognize that combining the two techniques offers considerable power.

Now that we have one instrument that has dual capacity for both LC-MS and MALDI imaging, it makes complete sense to take a clinical specimen, analyze it by MALDI imaging at the cellular network and identify unique molecular fingerprints relative to specific cell phenotypes of the disease.

Mouse retina measured for lipids at 10 µm in zoom mode. Scale bar indicates 100 µm

(Image Ctredit: Bruker Daltonics and Jeffrey Spraggins, Ph.D., Mass Spectrometry Research Center, Vanderbilt University)

Once we know these from the mass spectral fingerprint, we can target those using microextraction and LC-MS analysis. By doing this, we are using MALDI to guide where to take a more in-depth analysis by LC-MS, rather than just homogenizing the whole piece of tissue.

Using MALDI-guided imaging, we are able to pinpoint cell groupings or ones that are randomly scattered throughout the tissue. We can target them with microextraction techniques to do more specific LC-MS analysis.

Proteomics is not a new concept. For years, scientists have taken a histology image to a pathologist to annotate the regions of interest. It would then be taken over to a laser capture microdissection device, and the regions of interest would be cut out.

This is a nice, selective approach, but there are numerous published examples where a histologist cannot differentiate cell phenotypes, whereas the molecular signature from the mass spectrometry can. Mass spectrometry imaging takes you a step beyond traditional histology.

The technique has proved particularly useful for imaging glycans. What implications could this have for biomarker discovery?

Professor Richard Drake, who is featured on our website, routinely points out at the beginning of many lectures that regulatory approved biomarker proteins are all glycoproteins. These all have glycan moieties stuck to them somewhere.

This reasoning indicates that glycoproteins have particularly significant roles in disease development. Drake and his collaborators have been working together to develop methods where you can analyze the tissue for glycosylation patterns rather than specific molecules.

Their publications have shown that within the patterns of glycoproteins, the glycan moieties themselves have selective abundances around various regions of cancer, stroma, and other diseased tissues. The research team is using this as a new direction for clinical sample analysis and glycosylation patterns.

Altogether, MALDI-guided imaging it is another tool for trying to understand cellular mechanisms and classify diseases.

Spatially resolved glycan distributions from PNGase-F digested FFPE human liver cancer tissue. (A) An H&E stain of a hepatocellular carcinoma tissue. The bottom half of the tissue below the red line represents the region of the tumor. (B) A glycan image overlay of four m/z values corresponding to sodium adducts of the N-glycan species shown on the right and left side panels. The major tumor glycan is the Hex7HexNAc6 glycan in blue. (C) A segmentation analysis of 5 partitions of 44 N-glycans was done in SCiLS Lab software from Bruker. The distribution patterns of the 5 nodes is shown in the image. Tumor glycans were localized in the blue regions. (Credit: Adapted from an App Note by Bruker Daltonics).

The technique is also being used in the pharmaceutical industry for spatial metabolomics. How does this compare to previous techniques?

Bruker has five products that are capable of MALDI imaging, and each one is analytically tailored to specific regimes of different types of research. Within the pharma industry, the most obvious application of these is to dose the test subject or test animal. Here, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, is of key importance.

After dosing an animal, we need to know where the drug goes. Does it target the organ, or the disease that it needs to? How and where does it metabolize? What are the metabolites?

We have a couple of systems that are well suited for pharma imaging, or, more specifically, small molecule pharma imaging. The scimaX and the timsTOF fleX instruments are particularly well suited because they have a much higher ability to differentiate compounds that are only slightly different in either molecular weight or size.

When you are dealing with small molecules, there are thousands of endogenous metabolites that are already present in the organism, and so you need to be able to differentiate the dosed compound and its metabolites from anything that is naturally present in the test animal.

We make the measurements in a targeted fashion. We know the compound we are looking for, so it is not a discovery. Instead, we are making the measurement in order to see if we can detect the compound and where it is most abundant within the organ, or the animal itself. This is because often, the metabolites are of different molecular weights.

They are very distinguishable by mass spectrometry because the instrument is measuring molecular weight. Compare this with the traditional whole-body autoradiography, where a company synthesizes a C-14 radio analog of the drug, doses the test animal, and after a period of time, sections the animal looking for the areas of radioactivity. From this, they make findings based on distribution and metabolism.

There are disadvantages to measuring radioactivity. It cannot be determined whether that radioactive C-14 is attached to a metabolite or on the intact original drug molecule. All we know is where the C-14 is. Generating and handling radioactive compounds can also come at great expense.

As we mentioned earlier, the other tool that is commonly used in pharma is LC-MS, where you take a piece of tissue, grind it up, and get quantitative information about how much drug is present. However, you must average that over the entire piece of tissue. You are not able to determine anything about distributions within sub-compartments of that original tissue.

With MALDI imaging, you measure a given drug in situ, and so you know which compartments have higher abundance and which have a lower abundance.

How does the timsTOF flex differ from the timsTOF pro? For laboratories that are currently using a timsTOF pro, should they consider upgrading to the newer model?

This depends on what the laboratory is doing with the timsTOF Pro. The timsTOF fleX is simply the timsTOF Pro with a MALDI source. Whereas the Pro only has electrospray ionization (ESI), the fleX has ESI and MALDI. There is basically no mechanical changeover; you could do them both at the same time if you wanted to. That is the fundamental difference.

For a lab that might already have a timsTOF Pro, they most likely bought it to carry out proteomics or metabolomics. Sometimes they will be using tissue specimens, and other times, they will be using original fluid specimens.

For those who are interested in looking at tissue biopsies, they are either homogenizing the sample and extracting a solution, or they are doing some form of histology and laser capture to do selective extraction of cell neighborhoods.

In either case, the MALDI source and the MALDI-guided SpatialOMx is basically a spatially oriented way of extracting for LC-MS, using the MALDI to guide that extraction. The MALDI image can be taken and analyzed, using the information to guide where to do the LC-MS extraction.

Alternatively, it can be carried out in the reverse order. If something of interest has been found, a companion specimen or companion section of that tissue can be run under the MALDI imaging to see exactly where in the tissue those molecular changes are happening. The changes they have discovered with the LC-MS measurement can be further analyzed using the MALDI image data.

How do you think the field of proteomics will evolve as technologies such as the timsTOF flex become more advanced and more widely available to researchers?

The most significant area of change is going to be being able to add the spatial component fully, as the spatial component with the MALDI-guided strategy. That spatial component now has a molecular phenotype behind it rather than just a histological phenotype. There have already been a number of publications that have shown that molecular phenotype can be much more specific and selective than histology alone.

At Bruker, we are looking to develop faster technologies with higher sensitivity and better spatial resolution. We want to better integrate technologies such as the timsTOF flex into traditional workflows because if you are already doing proteomics, it is a natural add on to have that MALDI-guided capability. By educating people, we can encourage them to take alternative, more rewarding routes.

Where can our readers find more information?

About Shannon Cornett

Dale Shannon Cornett, Ph.D., University of Georgia, 1993, joined Bruker in 1994 as Applications Scientist and by 2002 was Product Manager of benchtop MALDI systems. He then moved to Vanderbilt University to become a Research Assistant Professor of Biochemistry working with Professor Richard Caprioli to develop new tools and methodologies in the then-emerging field of imaging mass spectrometry.

Shannon rejoined Bruker Daltonics in 2009 to support imaging products and now manages the MS imaging business in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. He continues to hold an appointment as Adjunct Research Professor in Biochemistry at Vanderbilt.

