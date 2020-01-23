Abcam appoints Michael Baldock as Chief Financial Officer

Abcam plc, a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, announced the appointment of Michael Baldock as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Board member with effect from 3 February 2020.

Michael has over 30 years of corporate and financial experience gained through senior leadership roles at HSBC, Lazard, Bentley Health Care and SG Warburg. He is a founding partner at Ondra Partners, an independent financial advisory firm which has advised Abcam for several years.

The Board believe that his experience, deep sector expertise and knowledge of Abcam make him an ideal candidate to lead Abcam’s financial and strategic growth plans. Michael will be appointed to the Board on 3 February 2020, and Gavin Wood will step down on this date.

Alan Hirzel, CEO of Abcam, said:

Michael’s expertise will be valuable as we work toward realising our ambition to become the collaborator of choice for the healthcare and life science sector. His energy and passion for our business will fit well with ours and we are pleased to welcome him to Abcam. The Leadership Team and I are grateful to Gavin for the important role he has played in leading the Company’s financial strategy, positioning Abcam for long-term success“

Michael Baldock, CFO of Abcam commented:

It is an exciting time to be joining Abcam as it embarks on the next phase of its journey. I am looking forward to working with Alan and the Abcam team, and together implementing the Company’s strategic vision and delivering continued long-term, profitable growth.“

Michael Baldock’s appointment will be subject to receiving the necessary approval from the UK Home Office allowing him to work in the UK.