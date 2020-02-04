AMSBIO announces new Custom CAR-T development service

AMSBIO announces a Custom Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T) service designed to take advantage of the astonishing clinical breakthroughs achieved with CAR-T cells in various hematological malignancies.

CAR-T cell therapy is a groundbreaking immunotherapy where T lymphocytes are engineered with synthetic receptors known as chimeric antigen receptors (CAR). The CAR-T cell is an effector T cell that recognizes and eliminates specific cancer cells, independent of major histocompatible complex molecules. The CAR-T cell therapies have been widely used in the treatment of hematological malignancies, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

Drawing upon its expertise in monoclonal antibody development (rabbit and mouse), AMSBIO can help you design, plan and execute your CAR-T study, whether you are in the preclinical, clinical or proof of concept stage. The AMSBIO CAR-T platform is highly adaptable to your needs and starting materials, as we can start with a target molecule (Phase I) or antibody (Phase II).

As part of their custom CAR-T development service - AMSBIO construct the single chain variable fragment (ScFv), transfer it into a CAR lentivector of your choice, make lentivirus and transduce activated human (or mouse) T cells. After the CAR-T cells proliferate, the cytotoxicity is measured in a real time assay, CAR expression analyzed and cytokine production quantified.

