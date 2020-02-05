Informative website for polymer & particle characterization

Testa Analytical Solutions e.K has launched a new information-rich website.

Designed to be a valuable resource for scientists interested in polymer characterization, and the myriad applications soluble by particle sizing and zeta potential, the new website offers easy access to a wealth of product information, technological innovations, applications data and industry news.

The fully searchable website has been designed to enable visitors to rapidly locate information relevant to their interest. Online resources including instructional videos, informative guides and a growing library of technical articles / interviews / application notes make www.testa-analytical.com well worth bookmarking for regular visits.

A new OEM services section details how, for a growing number of leading international laboratory and process instrument companies, Testa Analytical has developed fully optimized high-performance GPC/SEC detectors, GPC/SEC Pumps, accessories and software products customizable to meet their exact needs.

Updated weekly with new content - information on the website can be readily shared using social media or email forwarding tools.