Synopsys introduces automated segmentation tool for hips and knees

Synopsys is introducing a new automated segmentation tool for hips and knees, which will have the benefits of:

  • Significantly reducing segmentation time
  • Achieving consistent and reliable results
  • Efficiently processing large number of datasets

More details will be released soon on this exciting technology. For now, see a quick preview on YouTube:http://bit.ly/2SWAJIB

For more information, please contact [email protected]

Simpleware automated segmentation will be demonstrated in a webinar on the 31st March, 2020. Please see here for more information on how to attend.

Synopsys will showcase automated segmentation with Simpleware software at booth #1181 at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting, held between March 25-27, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Synopsys

