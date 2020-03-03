Efficient isolation of highly purified peripheral blood mononuclear cells

The EZ PREP efficiently isolate highly purified peripheral blood mononuclear cells from AMSBIO is designed to efficiently isolate highly purified peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from fresh whole blood products by density gradient centrifugation.

The clear interface enables accurate and efficient recovery of the PBMC population.

The unique EZ PREP tube design provides greater visibility of your target cell population, allowing you to maximize your recovery of mononuclear cells. As a result, PBMCs are immediately available for downstream applications such as flow cytometry, culture, and/or DNA/RNA isolation.

By making targeting and removal of red blood cells, platelets and unwanted cells a straightforward and reliable process, the EZ PREP kit conveniently takes the guesswork out of your PBMC isolation.

Each kit contains enough reagents and tubes to isolate PBMCs from over 100 milliliters of whole blood or to conveniently isolate from as little as 1 tube of blood.

