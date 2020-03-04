Generation of muscle cells in 3 easy steps

AMSBIO offers a Skeletal Muscle Differentiation kit that enables you to differentiate human pluripotent stem cells to skeletal muscle myotubes with high yields, without cell sorting or genetic manipulation. Myotubes are contractile, express typical muscle markers that show striated sarcomeres.

Generation of muscle cells in 3 easy steps
Skeletal muscle precursor cells (stage II and III) produced with the Skeletal Muscle Differentiation Kit. Image Credit: Douglas Smith - Doles Lab

Related Stories

Until recently methods of studying muscular disease and potential therapies were dependent on invasive muscle biopsies to produce limited batches of primary cells. Use of primary cells presents challenges, not only in the collection process but also related to inconsistencies in cell growth, behavior and life span, making it difficult to generate reliable experimental models.

Using AMSBIO's revolutionary Skeletal Muscle Differentiation kit allows researchers to generate muscle from human pluripotent stem cells in 3 easy steps, via satellite-like or progenitor cells and myoblasts that then fuse to multinucleated myotubes in the third step.

The myotube differentiation kit from AMSBIO is simple to use and it has produced consistent results every time.”

Jason D Doles, Ph.D, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Head of Doles Lab in Rochester, Minnesota

Dr Doles and the research team in his Skeletal Muscle Wasting and Progenitor Cell Biology group are currently studying muscle regeneration, wasting disorders and stem cell activation using diverse experimental model systems and cutting-edge cell and molecular biology tools and technologies.

Tested on a wide range of human embryonic and induced pluripotent stem cell lines the new kit follows a simple 3-step process of media changes and cell passaging. Eliminating the need for cell sorting or transfection of myogenic transcription factors, the Skeletal Muscle Differentiation kit protocol generates a highly pure population of approximately 70 per cent skeletal muscle myotubes in a reproducible fashion.

Source:

AMS Biotechnology

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AMS Biotechnology. (2020, March 04). Generation of muscle cells in 3 easy steps. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 04, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200304/Generation-of-muscle-cells-in-3-easy-steps.aspx.

  • MLA

    AMS Biotechnology. "Generation of muscle cells in 3 easy steps". News-Medical. 04 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200304/Generation-of-muscle-cells-in-3-easy-steps.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    AMS Biotechnology. "Generation of muscle cells in 3 easy steps". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200304/Generation-of-muscle-cells-in-3-easy-steps.aspx. (accessed March 04, 2020).

  • Harvard

    AMS Biotechnology. 2020. Generation of muscle cells in 3 easy steps. News-Medical, viewed 04 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200304/Generation-of-muscle-cells-in-3-easy-steps.aspx.

Suggested Reading

AMSBIO offers high quality Heparan Sulfate antibodies for HSPG research
Understanding the process by which NK cells are 'educated'
Understanding the role of Hyaluronic acid degeneration in IVD health
Identifying the best reagent to transfect human embryonic stems cells
3D cell culture scaffolds prove to be invaluable tool for myelination research
AMSBIO's cfPure kits for rapid and efficient isolation of circulating cell free DNA
AMSBIO offers wide range of exosome isolation and detection kits
Efficient isolation of highly purified peripheral blood mononuclear cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
AMSBIO launches new ELISA Host Cell Protein detection kits