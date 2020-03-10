Large area 3D optical metrology system, s wide

Sensofar Metrology is proud to announce the release of the next metrology tool for wide areas. The S wide is a high-performance non-contact 3D optical large area metrology system designed for micro-scale measurement, with advanced inspection and analysis capabilities.

The S wide is a dedicated solution designed to rapidly measure large sample areas up to 300 x 300 mm (11.8 x 11.8 in). It provides all the benefits of a digital microscope integrated into a highresolution measuring instrument. Extremely easy-to-use with one button data acquisition.

Sensofar Metrology’s new large area 3D optical metrology system, the S wide

The most significant features are:

One shot height measurement up to 40 mm without Z-scanning.

Sub-micron height repeatability over entire extended area.

Form deviation from 3D CAD models (providing the geometric difference and tolerance measurement).

Bi-telecentric lenses with very low field distortion providing accurate metrology.

The S wide is intended to the following solutions:

Advanced manufacturing

Archaeology & Paleontology

Consumer electronics

Medical devices

Molding

Optics

Watch industry

The S wide is ideal for all lab environments, without limitations and as sensor in production areas.

Every S wide is manufactured to deliver accurate and traceable measurements. Systems are calibrated and traceable according to the ISO 25178 and VDI2634-2 standards.

The S wide comes with SensoSCAN which drives the system with a clear, intuitive and userfriendly interface and is coupled with new software SensoVIEW for a broad range of analysis tasks. Automated analysis modules have been created to make all QC procedures easier with SensoPRO.