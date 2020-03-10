Large area 3D optical metrology system, S wide

Sensofar Metrology is proud to announce the release of the next metrology tool for wide areas. The S wide is a high-performance non-contact 3D optical large area metrology system designed for micro-scale measurement, with advanced inspection and analysis capabilities.

The S wide is a dedicated solution designed to rapidly measure large sample areas up to 300 x 300 mm (11.8 x 11.8 in). It provides all the benefits of a digital microscope integrated into a highresolution measuring instrument. Extremely easy-to-use with one button data acquisition.

Large area 3D optical metrology system, s wide
Sensofar Metrology’s new large area 3D optical metrology system, the S wide

The most significant features are:

  • One shot height measurement up to 40 mm without Z-scanning.
  • Sub-micron height repeatability over entire extended area.
  • Form deviation from 3D CAD models (providing the geometric difference and tolerance measurement).
  • Bi-telecentric lenses with very low field distortion providing accurate metrology.

The S wide is intended to the following solutions:

  • Advanced manufacturing
  • Archaeology & Paleontology
  • Consumer electronics
  • Medical devices
  • Molding
  • Optics
  • Watch industry

The S wide is ideal for all lab environments, without limitations and as sensor in production areas.

Every S wide is manufactured to deliver accurate and traceable measurements. Systems are calibrated and traceable according to the ISO 25178 and VDI2634-2 standards.

The S wide comes with SensoSCAN which drives the system with a clear, intuitive and userfriendly interface and is coupled with new software SensoVIEW for a broad range of analysis tasks. Automated analysis modules have been created to make all QC procedures easier with SensoPRO.

Source:

Sensofar Metrology

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sensofar Metrology. (2020, March 10). Large area 3D optical metrology system, S wide. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 10, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200310/Large-area-3D-optical-metrology-system-S-wide.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sensofar Metrology. "Large area 3D optical metrology system, S wide". News-Medical. 10 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200310/Large-area-3D-optical-metrology-system-S-wide.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sensofar Metrology. "Large area 3D optical metrology system, S wide". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200310/Large-area-3D-optical-metrology-system-S-wide.aspx. (accessed March 10, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Sensofar Metrology. 2020. Large area 3D optical metrology system, S wide. News-Medical, viewed 10 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200310/Large-area-3D-optical-metrology-system-S-wide.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from Sensofar Metrology

See all content from Sensofar Metrology