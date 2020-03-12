Taking a microfluidic approach to the production of taxane chemotherapeutics

Researchers at the University of Porto in Portugal are using chips from Dolomite Microfluidics to manufacture taxane-loaded nanoparticle chemotherapeutics. Cláudia Martins, a PhD student in the Nanomedicines and Translational Drug Delivery group led by Professor Bruno Sarmento, explained:

Our main focus is on glioblastoma, the most common and deadliest type of brain cancer. Glioblastoma has a median survival time of just 15 months, mainly due to the lack of effective chemotherapies, and we have developed a microfluidic approach to enhance the properties of taxane-loaded nanoparticles for its treatment. This protocol can be applied to all taxane-based chemotherapeutics as, by modifying the surface properties and target ligands, we can direct each nanomedicine to a specific cancer.”

Taking a microfluidic approach to the production of taxane chemotherapeutics

Related Stories

Initially, we used conventional bulk production methods, but these were not ideal for the manufacture of monodisperse nanoparticle populations. By taking a microfluidics approach, we have been able to achieve monodispersity and the smaller particle sizes that enhance the delivery of drugs across the blood-brain barrier­. A further advantage is the ability to scale up production by continuous manufacturing, simply extending the run time until we reach the required yield of the nanomedicine. This reduces the consumption of precious reagents and minimizes waste compared to traditional bulk production. We’ve been using Dolomite chips for a long time now. They are reliable and cost effective, and allow us to achieve the batch-to-batch reproducibility that we need for nanomedicines.

Source:

Dolomite Microfluidics

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dolomite Microfluidics. (2020, March 12). Taking a microfluidic approach to the production of taxane chemotherapeutics. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 12, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200312/Taking-a-microfluidic-approach-to-the-production-of-taxane-chemotherapeutics.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dolomite Microfluidics. "Taking a microfluidic approach to the production of taxane chemotherapeutics". News-Medical. 12 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200312/Taking-a-microfluidic-approach-to-the-production-of-taxane-chemotherapeutics.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dolomite Microfluidics. "Taking a microfluidic approach to the production of taxane chemotherapeutics". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200312/Taking-a-microfluidic-approach-to-the-production-of-taxane-chemotherapeutics.aspx. (accessed March 12, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Dolomite Microfluidics. 2020. Taking a microfluidic approach to the production of taxane chemotherapeutics. News-Medical, viewed 12 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200312/Taking-a-microfluidic-approach-to-the-production-of-taxane-chemotherapeutics.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from Dolomite Microfluidics

See all content from Dolomite Microfluidics