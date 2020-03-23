Andrew Alliance Online Event - Wednesday, 1 April 2020 0900 to 1430 CET

Andrew Alliance is advancing life science research with a new class of high-performance, easy-to-use laboratory automation solutions that dramatically improve the repeatability, performance and speed of liquid handling.  As part of Waters, Andrew Alliance is accelerating bringing these solutions, part of its vision of the 'connected lab', to laboratories worldwide.

Conscious of the impact that COVID-19 is having on our customer experience, and with the postponement of the Analytica Trade Show, we bring you this online event, where there will be ample opportunity to do live Q&A!

Join Dr Piero Zucchelli, President of Andrew Alliance, along with customers and partners, and find out why our unique approach will deliver more reproducible, traceable science.

SCHEDULE

0900 – 0910 Introduction

0910 – 0930 Accelerating the Connected Lab
(Piero Zucchelli, President of Andrew Alliance)

0930 – 1000 Automation in Genetics Research – A Critical Need
(Professor Simon Reed, Cardiff University Medical School)

1010 – 1040 Product Demonstration
(Sophie Lintermans, Global Sales Sr. Manager)

1050 - 1120 Automating DNA Plasmid Purification
(Marko Gogala, Product Manager Bioanalysis, Macherey-Nagel)

1130 - 1200 Automating the ValitaTITER Assay with Andrew+
(Hannah Byrne, Head of Science (Biologics) and Jillian Gahan, Application Scientist, Valitacell)

1300 – 1340 User Experience with Andrew+
(James Cummins, Method Development Specialist, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals and Laura Tebcharani, Researcher, Technical University Munich)

1350 – 1420 Automating Sample Prep for Glycan Analysis
(Steven Calciano, Sr. Product Manager, Waters)

1420 – 1430 Closing Comments

