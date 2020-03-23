COVID-19 and PEMF therapy

On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of this respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus a “public health emergency of international concern.” (PHEIC).

Your questions answered

What is Covid-19?

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

Can I continue to use my PEMF mat?

Yes! for many people PEMF is a normal part of their health routine and we encourage you to continue using the therapy, PEMF is used worldwide to keep athletes and home users in peak condition so there is more reason than ever to continue using PEMF therapy.

Can using PEMF help fight coronavirus?

No, there is no evidence to suggest that using PEMF helps fight viruses and it is not a condition specific therapy. PEMF has many applications and is used to improve wellbeing.

Can PEMF help my immune system?

PEMF has been shown to have a positive influence on your immune system and can help modulate the immune response in the presence of infection.

What other effects on my immune system does PEMF have?

Missing out on sleep can adversely affect your immune system. PEMFs have been shown to reduce sleep disturbances and help improve the quality of sleep.

What do the PEMF experts say?

there is no research evidence to support the use of PEMFs specifically to help with coronavirus...that being said it is worth considering the use of PEMFs to help with not only dealing with viruses specifically but with keeping tissues healthier" Dr William Pawluk

What benefits could using PEMF have at this time?

Reducing stress is a common application of PEMF therapy, in these uncertain times it is an ideal device to use at home that could help to keep you calm and relaxed.

Are NewMed Open?

Yes the office and telephone lines are open and deliveries remain unaffected, Public Health England have advised that people receiving parcels are not at risk of contracting the coronavirus.