COVID-19 and PEMF therapy

On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of this respiratory disease caused by a novel (new) coronavirus a “public health emergency of international concern.” (PHEIC).

COVID-19 and PEMF therapy

Your questions answered

What is Covid-19?

COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. This new virus and disease were unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

Can I continue to use my PEMF mat?

Related Stories

Yes! for many people PEMF is a normal part of their health routine and we encourage you to continue using the therapy, PEMF is used worldwide to keep athletes and home users in peak condition so there is more reason than ever to continue using PEMF therapy.

Can using PEMF help fight coronavirus?

No, there is no evidence to suggest that using PEMF helps fight viruses and it is not a condition specific therapy. PEMF has many applications and is used to improve wellbeing.

Can PEMF help my immune system?

PEMF has been shown to have a positive influence on your immune system and can help modulate the immune response in the presence of infection.

What other effects on my immune system does PEMF have?

Missing out on sleep can adversely affect your immune system. PEMFs have been shown to reduce sleep disturbances and help improve the quality of sleep.

What do the PEMF experts say?

there is no research evidence to support the use of PEMFs specifically to help with coronavirus...that being said it is worth considering the use of PEMFs to help with not only dealing with viruses specifically but with keeping tissues healthier"

Dr William Pawluk

What benefits could using PEMF have at this time?

Reducing stress is a common application of PEMF therapy, in these uncertain times it is an ideal device to use at home that could help to keep you calm and relaxed.

Are NewMed Open?

Yes the office and telephone lines are open and deliveries remain unaffected, Public Health England have advised that people receiving parcels are not at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Source:

NewMed Ltd

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    NewMed Ltd.. (2020, March 23). COVID-19 and PEMF therapy. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 23, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200323/COVID-19-and-PEMF-therapy.aspx.

  • MLA

    NewMed Ltd.. "COVID-19 and PEMF therapy". News-Medical. 23 March 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200323/COVID-19-and-PEMF-therapy.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    NewMed Ltd.. "COVID-19 and PEMF therapy". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200323/COVID-19-and-PEMF-therapy.aspx. (accessed March 23, 2020).

  • Harvard

    NewMed Ltd.. 2020. COVID-19 and PEMF therapy. News-Medical, viewed 23 March 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200323/COVID-19-and-PEMF-therapy.aspx.

Suggested Reading

NewMed's new PEMF product education guide
NewMed appointed as exclusive UK distributor for a large PEMF device manufacturer
Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy can improve sleep, according to 94% of users
PEMF therapy could lift spirits following post-Christmas blues
NewMed Ltd. celebrates 4 years of business!
Improving mental health with NewMed's latest gadget
NewMed donates gift hampers for rescue dogs this Christmas
Senior elite British gymnast, James Hall, recommends PEMF therapy to achieve champion state

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from NewMed Ltd.

See all content from NewMed Ltd.
You might also like... ×
NHS approved to cover PEMF therapy