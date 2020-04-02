Clinical study of iPSC-derived corneal epithelial cells

AMSBIO report on a world first clinical study of iPSC-derived corneal epithelial cells by Professor Ryuhei Hayashi and co-workers from the Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University, Japan using StemFit Basic03 clinical grade stem cell culture medium and iMatrix-511 recombinant laminin E8 fragments.

Clinical study of iPSC-derived corneal epithelial cells

SEAM (Self-formed Ectodermal Autonomous Multi-zone) of ocular cells, generated from human induced pluripotent stem cells, used to generate sheets of ocular surface ectoderm for transplant (Courtesy Hayashi et al.)

Related Stories

In this ground-breaking work, corneal epithelial sheets from HLA-homozygous iPS cells were produced using and transplanted into patients with corneal epithelial stem cell deficiency. The clinical study was approved by the Japanese government and the first transplant was performed in July 2019 with four transplantations planned in total.

When interviewed about his group’s pioneering work - Professor Hayashi commented "In the framework of clinical study, we consulted with the PMDA on Japanese standards for biological materials and referred to their opinions. Beneficially StemFit® Basic03 and iMatrix-511 had already been approved for clinical use by our Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Agency, so no additional data or paperwork were required. It was very helpful".

Previously, we had tried other feeder culture, but the StemFit/iMatrix-511 combination showed the most stable growth.  For our application we found the compatibility with corneal differentiation was very good, it is stable and has no problems. In addition, because StemFit® Basic03 has good clinical compatibility, we have been able to conducting experiments using it from the basic research stage to eliminate the effects of changing the medium".

Professor Hayashi, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka University, Japan

Completely free of animal- and human-derived components (and also available as GMP Grade, made in USA under US cGMP) StemFit® Basic03 from AMSBIO is proven to provide highly stable and reproducible culture condition for Induced Pluripotent Stem and Embryonic Stem cells under feeder-free conditions during the reprogramming, expansion and differentiation phases of stem cell culture. StemFit® Basic03 combines high colony forming efficiency with lower than standard media volume consumption to offer cost effective colony expansion when compared to leading competitors.

Source:

AMS Biotechnology

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AMS Biotechnology. (2020, April 02). Clinical study of iPSC-derived corneal epithelial cells. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 02, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200402/Clinical-study-of-iPSC-derived-corneal-epithelial-cells.aspx.

  • MLA

    AMS Biotechnology. "Clinical study of iPSC-derived corneal epithelial cells". News-Medical. 02 April 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200402/Clinical-study-of-iPSC-derived-corneal-epithelial-cells.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    AMS Biotechnology. "Clinical study of iPSC-derived corneal epithelial cells". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200402/Clinical-study-of-iPSC-derived-corneal-epithelial-cells.aspx. (accessed April 02, 2020).

  • Harvard

    AMS Biotechnology. 2020. Clinical study of iPSC-derived corneal epithelial cells. News-Medical, viewed 02 April 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200402/Clinical-study-of-iPSC-derived-corneal-epithelial-cells.aspx.

Suggested Reading

3D cell culture scaffolds prove to be invaluable tool for myelination research
AMSBIO iMatrix Laminin-211 for purification and maintenance of cardiomyocytes
Understanding the role of Hyaluronic acid degeneration in IVD health
AMSBIO announces new Custom CAR-T development service
AMSBIO launches new ELISA Host Cell Protein detection kits
Identifying the best reagent to transfect human embryonic stems cells
Efficient isolation of highly purified peripheral blood mononuclear cells
AMSBIO offers new Luciferase assay systems to help improve gene reporter assays

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
AMSBIO's cfPure kits for rapid and efficient isolation of circulating cell free DNA