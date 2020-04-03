BioTek launches new Cell Count & Viability Starter Kit

BioTek Instruments today introduced a new kit that can help researchers quickly obtain high-quality cell count results by automating the often tedious and error-prone process of mammalian cell counting.

The new Cell Count & Viability Starter Kit automates cell counting and viability measurements in a mammalian cell suspension. When used with BioTek’s Cytation™ Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Readers or Lionheart™ Automated Imagers in a workflow, researchers may quickly and automatically image and analyze cell counts in multiple samples.

The Starter Kit includes the Cell Count & Viability App with pre-defined protocols to automatically calculate cell count and % live/dead. The simple step-by-step interface makes multi-sample image capture and analysis fast and easy. Also included in the convenient kit are disposable counting slides, Trypan blue stain, and a holder for four slides, enabling processing of up to 8 samples per batch. A reusable glass counting slide with coverslips and corresponding holder are also available.

The new Cell Count & Viability Starter Kit expands BioTek’s portfolio of application-specific Kits and Apps that are easy to use, yet produce robust image and data capture along with powerful analysis tools for the highest quality results.

