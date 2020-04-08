OHAUS Introduces the Guardian™ 7000 & 5000 Series Hotplate Stirrers

OHAUS Corporation, a leading worldwide manufacturer of scales, balances and laboratory equipment announced the launch of their new Guardian 7000 and 5000 Series Hotplate Stirrers designed to modernize your lab with advanced safety features and performance.

Think Safer. Think SMART.

21st century laboratory equipment needs to be affordable, and offer the highest levels of safety. The Guardian 7000 and 5000 Series Hotplate Stirrers assure safe operation and deliver advanced performance with OHAUS SMART technology for users looking for durable hotplate stirrers with industry-leading safety features for advanced applications in laboratory, industrial and education settings.

OHAUS has now further expanded its hotplate stirrer range with eight Guardian Series models and more than 40 accessories to meet the specific applications of lab users.

Durable Hotplate Stirrers with Superior Safety Features and Intelligent Performance

Offering the next generation of exclusive OHAUS SMART technology, the flagship Guardian 7000 Series ensures supervised lab operation with SmartPresence™ and SmartLink™.

Protect Your Lab with Patented SmartPresence™

SmartPresence™ - an exclusive IR-based proximity sensor recognizes a user nearby and when none is detected, safely turns off the heating function, ensuring supervised operations in your lab.

The Guardian 7000 features SmartLink™ providing long-range lab supervision by installing the OHAUS Bluetooth® dongle accessory into the USB port and pairing to a mobile device. If the Bluetooth® link is broken, the heating function safely shuts off.

Guardian Hotplate Stirrers are designed for durability and reliability with exclusive SmartHousing™ that is consistently safe to use at high temperature settings, and include a chemical-resistant control panel that remains cool to the touch, with an easy-to-clean design that channels away spills from the internal components.

The Guardian 7000 Series features SafetyHeat™ - our industry-leading internal protection system that assures safety in heating applications with dual-monitoring of system health and SmartHeat™ which allows lab users to set the maximum temperature of the hotplate stirrer, preventing overheating of sensitive samples -- keeping the user and samples safe.

For precise sample control with the Guardian 7000, use the included temperature probe and enable SmartRate™ to select fast or slow temperature and speed ramp rates.

The Guardian 7000 features an easy to read LCD display that includes large temperature, time and speed settings, intuitive icons and a prominent hot top light.

The Guardian 7000 comes in three sizes - ceramic 7" x 7" and 10" x 10" square tops, and an aluminum 5.3" round top. These models are compatible with a wide range of accessories.

Affordability and Durability with the Guardian 5000 Series

HAUS Guardian 5000™ Series Hotplate Stirrers are designed for safety and simplicity in all research, academia, and industrial applications. The design ensures proper mixing and temperature control. For precise temperature control, select one of the optional temperature probes. All models feature a built-in support rod holder with locking knob for the optional support rod kit. Select the size and function you need for everyday heating and stirring.

The Guardian 5000 Series features a probe connection, easy to read LCD display with everything you need to know, and SmartHousing™ that is consistently safe to use at high temperature settings and includes a chemical resistant control panel that remains cool to the touch, with an easy-to-clean design that channels away spills from the internal components.

All Guardian 5000 Series feature SafetyHeat™ - our industry-leading internal protection system that assures safety in heating applications with dual monitoring of system health

With a wide range of accessories that are compatible with the ceramic 7" x 7" and 10" x 10" square tops and aluminum 5.3" round tops, the Guardian 5000 Series Hotplate Stirrers allow you to Think Safer. Think SMART.

Source: https://asiapacific.ohaus.com/en-ap/