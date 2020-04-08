Total nucleic acid extraction for pathogen detection

The MagSi-NA Pathogens Kit from AMSBIO enables easy extraction of DNA and RNA from serum, plasma, oropharyngeal swab / nasopharyngeal swab, and any other respiratory samples for pathogen detection.

The kit is particularly suitable for total nucleic acid extraction for SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 detection, currently a major bottleneck in COVID-19 testing.

Due to the kit’s simple protocol and ready-to-use-agents, it is easy to scale to small, medium, and high-throughput automation, yielding highly pure nucleic acid in small elution volumes. The MagSi-NA Pathogens Kit utilizes magnetic beads to ensure a consistently high yield, with the proprietary MagSi-PA VII magnetic beads optimized for fast separation even from viscous sample lysates.

In less than 30 minutes, the MagSi-NA Pathogens Kit delivers consistently high yield of total nucleic acids, which can be used for qPCR-based or any other enzymatic pathogen detection method. The kit is compatible with liquid handling robots and protocols are available for popular magnetic processors enabling easy integration into a high-throughput workflow.