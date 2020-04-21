Eliminate viruses & other pathogens with ease

AMSBIO offer a trio of sterilization systems suitable for a range of applications from sterilizing small laboratory instruments to sterilizing large research facilities.

These compact sterilizers use a mixture of ozone and UV to kill pathogenic organisms, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Ozone scrubbing technology enables the devices to convert ozone gas back to oxygen, giving you maximum protection against pathogens with minimum effort and zero risk.

The CoolCLAVE™ Plus is a unique and innovative laboratory bench top sterilizer that is highly effective in keeping sterile, or sterilizing contaminated pipettes, pipette tips, gloves, plates, small instruments, and even personal items such as keys, glasses, wallets, small purses, etc. To disinfect items, simply place them inside the CoolCLAVE™ Plus sterilizer and press the appropriate cycle button. The anti-microbial properties of simultaneous ozone gas and UV light provide a dual and powerful sanitizing effect capable of eliminating more than 98% of common pathogenic organisms (bacteria, fungus, virus, etc.) in 30 minutes.

The Ozilla™ Ozone Sterilizer is a high quality, compact and purpose-built ozone gas generator which measures 13 x 11 x 5 inches. When used properly, it is able to eliminate airborne and surface contaminants and germs. The Ozilla sterilizer is easy and safe to use, and has a novel "scrubbing" technology that removes all ozone gases at the end of each sterilization cycle, by converting ozone gas back to oxygen. As an added advantage, the Ozilla air sterilizer will leave your environment odor-free and smelling fresh, clean, and ready for your next usage.

The FirstResponder® Sterilizer is a safe and easy-to-use emergency medical sterilizer and infection control tool. It uses ozone disinfection to sterilize and a special filter to convert ozone gas back to oxygen as quickly as 3 minutes. The powerful sterilizing effect delivered by this portable system kills 99.999% of 650 different kinds of pathogenic organisms (bacteria and fungi) in as little as 60 minutes and can be used to sterilize ambulances, vehicles and medical research facilities.