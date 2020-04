Would you like to learn more about choosing the best extensometer for your application? Then join us for a free webinar!

How to Choose the Right Extensometer

Friday, April 24

11 AM EDT

In this webinar you will learn about: ·

The differences between direct and indirect elongation measurement

Criteria for picking the right extensometer

ZwickRoell’s extensometry solutions

The webinar will be presented by George McGuigan, Applications Engineer, and will last approximately 20 minutes.

Register now!