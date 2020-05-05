Recombinant proteins for COVID-19 research

Coronaviruses contain a non-segmented, positive-sense RNA genome and are known to affect humans, mammals, and birds. Coronavirus virus particles contain four main structural proteins. These are the spike (S), membrane (M), envelope (E), and nucleocapsid (N) proteins, all of which are encoded within the 3′ end of the viral genome.

The recent SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has stimulated research on coronaviruses thereby identifying a large number of antiviral target proteins such as viral proteases, polymerases, and entry proteins. However, significant research is still required to develop drugs that target these proteins and can inhibit viral replication. BioVision offers a variety of coronavirus recombinant proteins to support coronavirus research. Additionally, Biovision offers numerous other coronavirus research tools including Antibodies, Assay kits, Antiviral agents etc.

Key Features

Highly pure

Source: Expressed in E.coli , CHO cells or Human cells.

Versatile: Can be used for multiple applications