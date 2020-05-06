Ziath supports mental health charities during pandemic lockdown

Ziath Ltd - a manufacturer of scanners for reading 2D barcodes on the base of sample tubes, which are frequently used for processing Covid-19 samples, has announced support for mental health charities in the UK and the USA.

To show support for people struggling with mental health issues during the present crisis, Ziath will make a significant donation to two mental health charities that work with those affected by the stress of living through the uncertainty and restrictions imposed during the lockdown to control the outbreak.

Our small company has been working flat out to build tube scanners for the UN/IAEA Covid-19 screening program around the World. Although we are all tired and working long hours to meet the demand, we are still mindful of the many thousands of people who are stuck inside their house or apartment with no prospect of social contact, going to work or relaxing in a bar or restaurant. The stress caused by the current lockdown affects us all, it can be an unseen killer just as deadly as the virus itself. We wanted to help out in our own small way and chose the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) in the UK and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to receive our support.” Neil Benn, Managing Director of Ziath

Ziath will donate the equivalent of £5000 to both charities.

The CEO of CALM, Simon Gunning, said "We're grateful for Ziath's generous donation to the CALM cause. Since lockdown we’ve experienced a huge surge in demand for our helpline, and the demand continues to be unprecedented. That means, right now, we're taking a record number of calls from people who are struggling with a variety of mental health issues. Ziath's donation means we'll be able to answer an additional 600 potentially lifesaving calls and webchats, continuing to support those who need us most."

The AFSP is honored to partner with Ziath LLC. Now is a critically important time to raise awareness of mental health and increase funds for lifesaving suicide prevention efforts. We could not do this without Ziath’s initiative and involvement from their industry partners. We are in this together and together we can save lives.” Jessica van der Stad, The Regional Director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Ziath’s Commercial Director, Steve Knight, urged other companies who are still working during the pandemic to consider doing something similar. “Mental health issues during lockdown are increasing across the population. With no immediate end to the crisis in sight, we’d urge other businesses who can afford it to consider supporting these vitally important charities and the work they do”.

CALM operate a free UK wide helpline and webchat which is available from 5 pm - midnight 365 days a year on 0800 58 58 58 and via https://www.thecalmzone.net/. In the USA, you can call 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741 to reach help at the AFSP or visit their website at https://afsp.org/mental- health-and-covid-19