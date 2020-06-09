Investigating the role of heparins in combating Covid-19 infection

AMSBIO reports on the pioneering work by researchers at the University of Sheffield, UK to measure the interaction between the SARS-CoV-2 Spike S1 protein receptor binding domain (SARS-CoV-2 S1 RBD) and heparin. This has resulted in a new assay which could be a useful first screen for novel inhibitors of coronavirus infection.

Investigating the role of heparins in combating Covid-19 infection
3G10 antibody staining (green) for Heparan Sulfate on HUES7 cells following Heparinase III digestion (image courtesy of the Merry Lab, University of Nottingham UK. (DAPI blue and Phalloidin purple)

Evidence is mounting that SARS-CoV-2 uses heparan sulfates (HS) during the initial attachment to hosts cells, and this interaction appears to increase the affinity for the critical receptor, ACE2. The viral spike protein has a high affinity for heparin, particularly unfractionated heparin (UFH).

We have shown that sub-prophylactic doses of UFH can inhibit spike protein interactions with host cells whereas low molecular weight heparins (LMWH) such as enoxaparin and dalteparin are less effective. These findings have implications for the treatment of Covid-19. Current treatment often involves the administration of LMWH in the later stages when widespread blood clotting occurs. Earlier administration of UFH, or the delivery of nebulised heparin directly to the worst-affected organ, the lungs, may be an interesting therapeutic intervention to explore".

Dr Peter Monk, Professor of Immunology at the University of Sheffield Medical School

Related Stories

Adding to its comprehensive range of coronavirus research tools, AMSBIO now offers a suite of high quality Heparan Sulfate (HS) antibodies. These HS antibodies include F69-3G10, F58-10E4 and JM403 clones, which have been proven useful for targeted detection of varying levels of sulfated HS specific thought to be important in virus attachment.

Heparan Sulfate, also available from AMSBIO, is synthesized as the glycosaminoglycan (GAG) component of Heparan Sulfate Proteoglycans. It is expressed on the cell surface of virtually all cell types and basement membranes in mammals. It displays specific interactions with many biologically active proteins and, thus, is involved in many important biological processes. The non-immunogenic character of HS makes raising antibodies to this target very difficult, so the few hybridoma-derived mouse anti-HS antibodies such as JM403, 10E4 and 3G10 are valuable tools for HS research.

AMSBIO has produced an 'Applications Guide for Heparan Sulfate Antibodies' that brings together a wide range of information including protocols, results and citations from customers working in this area.

Source:

AMS Biotechnology

Posted in: Microbiology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AMS Biotechnology. (2020, June 09). Investigating the role of heparins in combating Covid-19 infection. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 09, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200609/Investigating-the-role-of-heparins-in-combating-Covid-19-infection.aspx.

  • MLA

    AMS Biotechnology. "Investigating the role of heparins in combating Covid-19 infection". News-Medical. 09 June 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200609/Investigating-the-role-of-heparins-in-combating-Covid-19-infection.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    AMS Biotechnology. "Investigating the role of heparins in combating Covid-19 infection". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200609/Investigating-the-role-of-heparins-in-combating-Covid-19-infection.aspx. (accessed June 09, 2020).

  • Harvard

    AMS Biotechnology. 2020. Investigating the role of heparins in combating Covid-19 infection. News-Medical, viewed 09 June 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200609/Investigating-the-role-of-heparins-in-combating-Covid-19-infection.aspx.

Suggested Reading

AMSBIO's cfPure kits for rapid and efficient isolation of circulating cell free DNA
Efficient isolation of highly purified peripheral blood mononuclear cells
Total nucleic acid extraction for pathogen detection
Identifying the best reagent to transfect human embryonic stems cells
Understanding the role of Hyaluronic acid degeneration in IVD health
Generation of muscle cells in 3 easy steps
Eliminate viruses & other pathogens with ease
Clinical study of iPSC-derived corneal epithelial cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using Antibodies to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease

News-Medical speaks to Professor Vendruscolo about his research that uses antibodies to detect Alzheimer's disease, which could help to improve drug discovery.

Using Antibodies to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
AMSBIO launch Coronavirus – COVID-19 research products