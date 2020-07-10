Laboratory testing confirms effectiveness of BETADINE antiseptic products against SARS-CoV-2

Mundipharma today announced that laboratory testing at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, has confirmed the effectiveness of its BETADINE® antiseptic products against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which causes COVID-19 disease.

Testing has demonstrated BETADINE’s® strong in-vitro virucidal activity, killing 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 30 seconds. The products subjected to testing were: BETADINE® antiseptic products, namely Solution (10% PVP-I), Skin Cleanser (7.5% PVP-I), Gargle and Mouthwash (1.0% PVP-I) and Throat Spray (0.45% PVP-I).

The research has been published in the respected Infectious Disease and Therapy Journal on 08 July 2020.

These results confirm our view that BETADINE® antiseptic products, used appropriately and in conjunction with other preventative treatment options including PPE, can play a role in limiting the spread of infections, including COVID-19. It also provides the medical community as well as consumers with a science-based assurance that they are using a product that is a proven defense against COVID-19.”

Raman Singh, CEO Mundipharma

The study conducted at Duke-NUS is complemented by Laboratory testing completed at the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Center (TIDREC) at the University of Malaya, Malaysia, that also demonstrated strong in-vitro virucidal activity, with the tested product BETADINE® Gargle and Mouthwash (1.0% PVP-I) killing 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in 15 seconds. The TIDREC research has been accepted by the British Dental Journal (BDJ) and was published as a Letter on 26 June 2020. The journal is published by Springer Nature on behalf of the British Dental Association.

Previously, BETADINE® antiseptic products containing povidone iodine (PVP-I) have been proven effective in vitro against a wide range of viruses, including coronaviruses that have caused major outbreaks such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The BETADINE® antiseptic range contains Povidone-iodine (PVP-I), which is highly effective against a wide range of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi and is typically used in hospitals.

Source:

Mundipharma

