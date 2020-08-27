AMSBIO offers comprehensive end-to-end services for exosome-related research

AMSBIO offers a comprehensive range of end-to-end services for exosome purification, characterization, and engineering.

Illustration of exosomes

Exosomes are small endosome derived lipid nanoparticles, actively secreted by exocytosis in most living cells. Acting on tissues in both the local environment and further afield, they function as important signal carriers through their transport of RNA, proteins, lipids and DNA. Exosomes are involved in a wide range of normal and pathogenic processes, making exosome research crucial in multiple areas. Exosomes are a type of extracellular vesicle (EV) that show promise for use as unique drug carriers to deliver protease inhibitors to treat COVID-19. In this application, EVs may provide targeted delivery of protease inhibitors, with fewer systemic side effects. More importantly, EVs are highly suitable for major aseptic processing and can be upscaled for mass production. Currently, the FDA is backing applications to treat COVID-19, which provides a very good chance to use EVs to contribute to this vital area of research and development.

The Exosome Isolation & Quantification Service from AMSBIO provides reliable and reproducible isolation of exosomes from almost any biofluid ranging from plasma and tissue culture media to cerebrospinal fluid. Using this service, exosomes are isolated by ultracentrifugation and quality assessed using a NanoDrop spectrophotometer. Options are also available to isolate by differential/gradient ultracentrifugation, immunoaffinity, size exclusion chromatography, precipitation/low speed centrifugation.

For scientists interested in exosome miRNA isolation and sequencing - AMSBIO offer a service to extract RNA from exosomes, and subject it to the Small RNA-Sequencing. In addition to basic analysis will be performed on the raw data, screening for specific miRNA can also be performed.

AMSBIO also offers analysis of exosome surface proteins using MACSPlex kit. For proteomics analysis, samples will be analyzed by LC/Q-TOF mass spectrometry to characterize the peptides formed. The analyzed samples are also differentially analyzed using molecular features finder and mass profiler to determine changes in the peptide profile. The resultant MS/MS data from the selected peptides will be imported into Spectrum Mill proteomic server software to identify the protein that is consistent with the imported peptide sequence. Both NCBInr and Swiss-Prot databases are available to search for users of this service.

In addition, AMSBIO can undertake a wide range of exosome functional assays including exosome-induced cell proliferation, exosome induced collagen production, Exosome-induced inhibition of inflammatory cytokines and In vitro wound healing (scratch assay).