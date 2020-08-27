AMSBIO offers new service to provide high-content cytometry data on cells, tissues

AMSBIO announce a new service designed to provide high-content cytometry data on cells and tissues enabling the automated analysis of fluorescent biomarkers on living cells or long-term stored biobanked cells and tissues.

AMSBIO offers new service to provide high-content cytometry data on cells, tissues

Related Stories

Leveraging the innovative ChipCytometry platform, AMSBIO is able to offer a complete workflow solution (products and services) for high-content cytometry on cells and tissues, from sample preparation and biobanking to biomarker analysis and data mining.

The ChipCytometry platform operates by immobilizing cells in microfluidic chips, which are later stained with antibodies for multiplex biomarker detection. Using the ChipCytometry platform - AMSBIO can offer quantitative analysis of a virtually unlimited number of protein biomarkers in a single sample. AMSBIO is also to offer custom assays facilitating analysis of almost any antibody / biomarker target. Not only can this technology deliver quantitative biomarker analysis but it can also facilitate both pre- and post-treatment immune cell profiling – a key part of characterizing the complexities of cancer biology.

Using this novel microfluidics chip-based approach - AMSBIO can offer stable sample storage and re-interrogation for up to 2 years. Beneficially the ChipCytometry platform offers industry-leading resolution enabling production of the highest quality data. All customers using this service receive a detailed analysis report as well as the full .fcs raw data file.

Source:

AMS Biotechnology

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Automation & Sample Preparation

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AMS Biotechnology. (2020, August 27). AMSBIO offers new service to provide high-content cytometry data on cells, tissues. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 27, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200827/AMSBIO-offers-new-service-to-provide-high-content-cytometry-data-on-cells-tissues.aspx.

  • MLA

    AMS Biotechnology. "AMSBIO offers new service to provide high-content cytometry data on cells, tissues". News-Medical. 27 August 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200827/AMSBIO-offers-new-service-to-provide-high-content-cytometry-data-on-cells-tissues.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    AMS Biotechnology. "AMSBIO offers new service to provide high-content cytometry data on cells, tissues". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200827/AMSBIO-offers-new-service-to-provide-high-content-cytometry-data-on-cells-tissues.aspx. (accessed August 27, 2020).

  • Harvard

    AMS Biotechnology. 2020. AMSBIO offers new service to provide high-content cytometry data on cells, tissues. News-Medical, viewed 27 August 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200827/AMSBIO-offers-new-service-to-provide-high-content-cytometry-data-on-cells-tissues.aspx.

Suggested Reading

AMSBIO announces new Custom CAR-T development service
Eliminate viruses & other pathogens with ease
Total nucleic acid extraction for pathogen detection
AMSBIO offers comprehensive end-to-end services for exosome-related research
Investigating the role of heparins in combating Covid-19 infection
AMSBIO launch Coronavirus – COVID-19 research products
Identifying targets for development of COVID-19 drugs & vaccines
Efficient isolation of highly purified peripheral blood mononuclear cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
Generation of muscle cells in 3 easy steps