AMSBIO offers new service to provide high-content cytometry data on cells, tissues

AMSBIO announce a new service designed to provide high-content cytometry data on cells and tissues enabling the automated analysis of fluorescent biomarkers on living cells or long-term stored biobanked cells and tissues.

Leveraging the innovative ChipCytometry platform, AMSBIO is able to offer a complete workflow solution (products and services) for high-content cytometry on cells and tissues, from sample preparation and biobanking to biomarker analysis and data mining.

The ChipCytometry platform operates by immobilizing cells in microfluidic chips, which are later stained with antibodies for multiplex biomarker detection. Using the ChipCytometry platform - AMSBIO can offer quantitative analysis of a virtually unlimited number of protein biomarkers in a single sample. AMSBIO is also to offer custom assays facilitating analysis of almost any antibody / biomarker target. Not only can this technology deliver quantitative biomarker analysis but it can also facilitate both pre- and post-treatment immune cell profiling – a key part of characterizing the complexities of cancer biology.

Using this novel microfluidics chip-based approach - AMSBIO can offer stable sample storage and re-interrogation for up to 2 years. Beneficially the ChipCytometry platform offers industry-leading resolution enabling production of the highest quality data. All customers using this service receive a detailed analysis report as well as the full .fcs raw data file.