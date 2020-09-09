Radiometer helps increase sepsis awareness as sponsor of Global Sepsis Alliance

Each year, 50 million people are affected by sepsis and more than eleven million people die from the disease. While it is the number one cause of preventable deaths worldwide, sepsis is a disease that very few know of outside the medical field.

Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock.com

For the past five years, Radiometer has been a sponsor of the Global Sepsis Alliance, a non-profit organisation of more than 100 organisations with the mission to provide global leadership, increase awareness, and reduce the worldwide burden of sepsis.

This year, as part of the many educational events held around World Sepsis Day, a day designated to bring knowledge about sepsis to all parts of the world, Global Sepsis Alliance organises a free online congress—the biggest congress on sepsis worldwide—scheduled for September 9, 2020:

WSC Spotlight: Sepsis, Pandemics, and Antimicrobial Resistance – Global Health Threats of the 21st Century

“Sepsis is a serious medical condition that can be difficult to diagnose, and knowing the symptoms is the first step to putting life first,” says Henrik Schimmell, President and CEO of Radiometer.

Early intervention and a greater awareness and understanding of the dangers and signs of sepsis are important in reducing the burden of sepsis. At Radiometer, we are committed to empowering caregivers to make diagnostic decisions to improve patient care by sharing the latest scientific knowledge and information within our field, and providing caregivers with the right tools to help identify and manage the condition sooner. The World Sepsis Congress gives caregivers an opportunity to learn more about sepsis and the challenges we face going forward.”

For more information about the free online World Sepsis Congress, please visit: wscspotlight.org