Optimized Medium for Expansion of Mesenchymal Stem Cells

AMSBIO announce StemFit® for MSC - a new and optimized medium for expansion and maintenance of Mesenchymal Stem Cells.

StemFit® for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) is the latest addition to the StemFit® family of stem cell media. It is a chemically defined and human/animal origin free medium, optimized for the isolation and culture of MSCs from bone marrow (BM-MSC), umbilical cord (UC-MSC), and adipose (ADSC) under serum-free, human platelet lysate free conditions.

The fully chemically defined formulation of StemFit® for MSC minimizes lot-to-lot variation and enables highly consistent and superior cell expansion compared to serum containing media. Containing no animal or human-derived components minimizes risk of immunogenic contamination making StemFit® for MSC also extremely safe to use.

Extensively tested, StemFit® for MSC offers exceptional cell expansion with high levels of marker expression and differentiation potential. For best results, AMSBIO recommend using StemFit® for MSC with iMatrix-511 as a cell culture substrate.

For further information on StemFit® for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) please visit https://www.amsbio.com/stemfit-for-mesenchymal-stem-cells/ or contact AMSBIO on +44-1235-828200 / +1-617-945-5033 / [email protected].

